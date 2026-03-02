Trouble for Tony Dokoupil: 'CBS Evening News' Viewership Continues to Drop as Network Faces Intense Struggles After Bari Weiss' Right-Leaning Overhaul

The wheels came off almost immediately for Dokoupil, who had a visible meltdown during his first official broadcast on January 5.

After opening the telecast with the latest on the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, Dokoupil found himself making news when he became confused about which story to cover next: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's announcement that he would not seek reelection or Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's censure of Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly.

The 45-year-old tried to stammer through a segue.

"To other news, as you just heard from Jill... to other news now, to Gov. Walz," he said as Kelly's photo appeared over his shoulder. "No, we're gonna do Mark Kelly."

That was followed by an awkwardly long silence before the CBS crew finally settled on the Kelly story.

As video of Kelly started to run, a clearly confused Dokoupil shook his head and smirked, before melting down: "First day, big problems here."