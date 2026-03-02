Your tip
Cher's Troubled Son Elijah Blue Allman, 49, Arrested Again on Burglary Charges After Allegedly Breaking into New Hampshire Home

Composite photo of Elijah Blue Allman and Cher
Source: Windham Police Department; MEGA

Elijah Blue Allman did not take anything from the home he burglarized.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 2 2026, Published 4:01 p.m. ET

Legendary singer Cher's son, Elijah Blue Allman, has been arrested for the second time in one weekend, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Mere days after an arrest for causing a commotion at a prep school in Concord, New Hampshire, Allman was back in police custody.

Details of Elijah Blue Allman's Arrest

Photo of Elijah Blue Allman
Source: Concord Police Department

Allman was held on preventative detention.

Allman, 49, was arrested on March 1 in Windham, New Hampshire, when police answered a call to report a residential break-in that involved forced entry, according to a press release.

After law enforcement arrived at the scene of the incident, Allman was "taken into custody without incident" and charged with burglary, two counts of criminal mischief, and breach of bail.

He was arraigned in the Salem District Court on March 2 and held on preventative detention.

Photo of Cher
Source: MEGA

Cher's son was sitting on a couch in a person's house when police got to the scene.

According to a local outlet, police went to a home at 9:45 am due to a call regarding an unknown man trying to break in from the back.

Loppers, which are generally used to trim trees, were being used to attempt to break open a window. The caller was hiding in a closet during the burglary.

When police got to the home, they were able to identify the suspect as Allman. He was discovered sitting on the living room couch and smoking a cigarette.

At that point, he was arrested and held.

While nothing was missing from the home, he did drop a lit cigarette and caused a burn that did approximately $1000 in damage. The damage done to the door was also around $1,700, which resulted in it being a felony charge.

Elijah Blue Allman's Other Arrest

Photo of Cher
Source: MEGA

Cher is cognizant her son has issues.

Allman was arrested on February 27 after causing a disturbance at St. Paul's School in Concord, after law enforcement answered a call of an unwanted guest, according to a local news source.

For this arrest, he was taken in and reportedly charged with two counts of simple assault, criminal trespassing, criminal threatening, and disorderly conduct.

After being taken into Merrimack County Jail, he was released on personal recognizance bail, which is an agreement in which he doesn't have to pay any bail and agrees to appear at all court dates related to the matter.

Months before he was arrested, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department confirmed to an outlet he'd been rushed to a medical facility after acting "erratically." Police alleged they had found "drugs inside the home" and that Allman had been "transported to the hospital."

After a few days there, he was let out.

Radar Logo

Photo of Sonny Bono and Cher
Source: MEGA

Cher married Allman's father four days after divorcing Sonny Bono.

Cher is cognizant of her son's issues, as she filed for temporary conservatorship over his estate in December 2023 due to his mental health issues and alleged drug use.

A private agreement was reached, and Cher ended up dismissing the petition for conservatorship in September 2024.

Cher shares Allman with musician Gregg Allman. The pair had a tumultuous relationship, having wed in 1975 just four days after her divorce from Sonny Bono. Nine days later, Cher filed for divorce, but the pair ended up reconciling and having Elijah. They ultimately divorced for good in 1979.

