Cher's Troubled Son Elijah Blue Allman, 49, Arrested Again on Burglary Charges After Allegedly Breaking into New Hampshire Home

According to a local outlet, police went to a home at 9:45 am due to a call regarding an unknown man trying to break in from the back.

Loppers, which are generally used to trim trees, were being used to attempt to break open a window. The caller was hiding in a closet during the burglary.

When police got to the home, they were able to identify the suspect as Allman. He was discovered sitting on the living room couch and smoking a cigarette.

At that point, he was arrested and held.

While nothing was missing from the home, he did drop a lit cigarette and caused a burn that did approximately $1000 in damage. The damage done to the door was also around $1,700, which resulted in it being a felony charge.