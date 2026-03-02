EXCLUSIVE: Denise Richards 'Beyond Furious' Over Ex Aaron Phypers Latest Cash Court Win
March 2 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Denise Richards is said to be beyond furious after a judge ordered her to pay estranged husband Aaron Phypers $5,000 a month in temporary spousal support – alongside a $30,000 contribution toward his legal fees.
Richards, 55, and Phypers, 53, have been locked in divorce proceedings since separating last summer, bringing to an end a marriage that lasted from 2018 to 2025.
At the most recent court hearing about the bitter split, Judge Nicole Bershon ruled Richards must pay Phypers $5,000 per month and cover $30,000 of his attorney's fees in relation to the divorce case.
The judge clarified the legal contribution does not apply to Phypers' criminal defense. He is currently facing four felony counts – two counts of injuring a spouse and two counts of dissuading a witness by force or threat – allegations he has denied.
Judge Bershon itemized the $5,000 monthly payment as $2,000 for rent, $1,000 for a car, $1,000 for food, and the remaining amount for miscellaneous expenses. The $30,000 in attorney's fees will be paid in three installments, with the first $10,000 due at the end of March.
Phypers told the court he had only $200 to his name. He said the ruling would "certainly help" and that he was taking matters "one day at a time."
Denise Richards 'Feels Blindsided'
According to the California Post, Richards muttered at court she could not "afford" the payments when the decision was announced. She also told the court she "could barely pay for (her) attorney" and had been "blowing through everything" she was making during the marriage.
The actress added she has "nothing" invested. Sources close to Richards described her reaction to the payment decision as one of disbelief.
One insider said, "Denise feels blindsided. From her perspective, she has been carrying enormous financial and emotional strain, and this ruling adds another layer."
Another source added: "She is beyond furious – not just about the money, but about what she sees as the principle of it. Denise believes the circumstances of their separation should have weighed more heavily. There is deep frustration that she now has to fund legal costs while also managing her own case and caring for her daughter. It feels untenable to her."
A 'Painful Year' of 'Letting Go'
Richards' attorney, Mark Gross, argued in court the financial burden of caring for her 14-year-old daughter, Eloise, who has a rare chromosomal disorder resulting in developmental delays, was "pretty extraordinary."
He said: "Victims of abuse shouldn't be required to support their abuser" – referencing Richards being granted a permanent restraining order against Phypers in November 2025.
Phypers' lawyer countered the Quantum 360 founder has not been convicted of the charges.
In January, Richards reflected publicly on what she described as a difficult period. Writing on Instagram, she said it had been a "painful year" of "letting go (and) truths being exposed."
She added: "As painful as it is, I'm so grateful for the clarity."
Richards was previously married to Charlie Sheen, with whom she shares daughters Sami and Lola. Phypers was previously married to actor Nicolette Sheridan before their divorce in 2018.
Richards rose to fame in the late 1990s with roles in movies including Starship Troopers, Wild Things, and the James Bond film The World Is Not Enough.
She later became a reality television presence on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and her own series, Denise Richards: It's Complicated. A former model, she has spent decades balancing her Hollywood career with motherhood and intense public scrutiny over her high-profile relationships.