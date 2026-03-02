EXCLUSIVE: Denise Richards 'Beyond Furious' Over Ex Aaron Phypers Latest Cash Court Win

At the most recent court hearing about the bitter split, Judge Nicole Bershon ruled Richards must pay Phypers $5,000 per month and cover $30,000 of his attorney's fees in relation to the divorce case.

The judge clarified the legal contribution does not apply to Phypers' criminal defense. He is currently facing four felony counts – two counts of injuring a spouse and two counts of dissuading a witness by force or threat – allegations he has denied.

Judge Bershon itemized the $5,000 monthly payment as $2,000 for rent, $1,000 for a car, $1,000 for food, and the remaining amount for miscellaneous expenses. The $30,000 in attorney's fees will be paid in three installments, with the first $10,000 due at the end of March.

Phypers told the court he had only $200 to his name. He said the ruling would "certainly help" and that he was taking matters "one day at a time."