New Mexico Authorities 'Looking to Reopen' Jeffrey Epstein's Zorro Ranch Investigation Amid Disturbing Rumors 'Dead Bodies of Abused Girls Were Buried on Property'

While the ranch has been under the microscope a lot less than his infamous " Epstein island ," better known as Little Saint James, a tip regarding dead bodies buried on site has garnered attention.

New Mexico authorities are "looking to reopen" an investigation into disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein 's ranch, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The ranch house was searched in 2019, but it's unknown if the FBI specifically looked into the tip or not. State leaders have now decided to look further into what may have gone on at the home.

In 2019, the year Epstein committed suicide , a tip was sent to the FBI claiming they had worked at the ranch and alleged two girls' bodies that Epstein had abused had been buried in the hills outside the house.

The New York Times reported Epstein's home, Zorro Ranch, was purchased in 1993 from former New Mexico Governor Bruce King. The pedophile was allegedly drawn to the area due to its lax laws on s-- offender registries, and it's off the grid feeling.

The new owner of the property is Texas senator Don Huffines, who has agreed to cooperate with the investigation; however, he has yet to be contacted.

She also stressed it's imperative to understand "what allowed this to happen."

Andrea Romero, a state representative from New Mexico, told The New York Times they "need to find out how he was able to operate without any accountability."

The new owner of the ranch purchased the property after it went up for auction four years after Epstein's death.

Huffines took to social media on February 16 to explain the property was set to go for auction four years after Epstein’s death, with the sale's proceeds said to benefit the victims.

"What the enemy once meant for evil, God can redeem for good," he shared. "That's why we renamed the property San Rafael, after the saint associated with physical and spiritual healing, and began plans immediately to remake it as a Christian retreat, reclaiming it for Jesus.

"Even the new entrance will reflect the mission and will read, 'BLESSED ARE THOSE WHO COME IN THE NAME OF THE LORD.'"

Huffines added his family's ownership of the property became public in 2024 and got posted on social media.

While he claimed they have "always maintained an open line of communication with local authorities," he confirmed he hasn't been approached by any "law enforcement agency" to "request access."

"And I have always said unequivocally that any such request would be met with immediate access and full cooperation," he continued. "This is what desperate political opponents do: last-minute lies and tricks."