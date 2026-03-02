Pete Hegseth Claims U.S. 'Didn't Start' War With Iran and Lashes Out in Rant — As Trump Warns There Will 'Likely Be More' American Military Deaths

Since the attacks, it's been confirmed that four U.S. military members have died and several others have been injured – but the POTUS admitted it was "likely" there would be even more to come in the future.

"As one nation, we grieve for the true American patriots who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation, even as we continue the righteous mission for which they gave their lives," Trump said in a video shared to his Truth Social platform.

"We pray for the full recovery of the wounded and send our immense love and eternal gratitude to the families of the fallen," he continued. "And sadly, there will likely be more before it ends. That’s the way it is, likely be more."

"It’s because of warriors who are willing to lay down their lives, to do battle with our enemies, and they do battle better than anybody," Trump noted. "An Iranian regime armed with long range missiles and nuclear weapons would be a dire threat to every American."