Pete Hegseth Claims U.S. 'Didn't Start' War With Iran and Lashes Out in Rant — As Trump Warns There Will 'Likely Be More' American Military Deaths
March 2 2026, Published 3:33 p.m. ET
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth declared the United States wasn't responsible for the recent conflict with Iran in a defense of President Donald Trump's controversial decision to bomb the country.
On Monday, March 2, Hegseth claimed, "We didn’t start this war, but under President Trump, we are finishing it."
Pete Hegseth Claims Iran Tried to Obtain Nuclear Bombs With Lies
Further supporting the strikes, Hegseth maintained that the U.S. had already reportedly "bent over backwards for diplomacy" but "Tehran was not negotiating," as they allegedly continued to build "powerful missiles and drones to create a conventional shield for their nuclear blackmail ambitions."
This, Hegseth insisted, would have eventually put U.S. military installations and allies "all in their crosshairs."
"Iran had a conventional gun to our head," he continued, "as they tried to lie their way to a nuclear bomb."
Donald Trump Explains Reason for Strikes
Ahead of the Medal of Honor ceremony, Trump, 79, shared similar sentiments as he alleged that Iran's "conventional ballistic missile program was growing rapidly and dramatically," and "posed a very clear colossal threat to America."
When asked directly why he made the decision to bomb Iran, he told NBC News on Sunday that it was because they were unwilling "to stop their nuclear research."
"They weren’t willing to say they will not have a nuclear weapon," he added at the time. "Very simple."
More U.S. Military Members Could Be Killed
Since the attacks, it's been confirmed that four U.S. military members have died and several others have been injured – but the POTUS admitted it was "likely" there would be even more to come in the future.
"As one nation, we grieve for the true American patriots who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation, even as we continue the righteous mission for which they gave their lives," Trump said in a video shared to his Truth Social platform.
"We pray for the full recovery of the wounded and send our immense love and eternal gratitude to the families of the fallen," he continued. "And sadly, there will likely be more before it ends. That’s the way it is, likely be more."
"It’s because of warriors who are willing to lay down their lives, to do battle with our enemies, and they do battle better than anybody," Trump noted. "An Iranian regime armed with long range missiles and nuclear weapons would be a dire threat to every American."
Donald Trump Warns Iran Against Counterattack
Following the bombing and the confirmation that Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was dead, many were left panicked that a return strike – potentially with stronger weapons – could come from Iran.
On Sunday, Trump addressed the concerns in another post shared to social media, suggesting that Iran "better not do that" or they would be "hit" with a "force that has never been seen before."