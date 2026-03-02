Megyn Kelly Accuses 'Diva Duchess' Meghan Markle of 'Playing a Role' in Her Marriage to Prince Harry

Kelly and guest Maureen Callahan discussed the ex-royals on a recent episode of her SiriusXM show and touched on Harry's latest lawsuit against a British tabloid.

"If you put yourself out into the public sphere as a public figure, you know, in any prominent way, there are a number of ways that you can become a public figure and be out there. You have to accept that this is part of the deal. It's not nice. It's not pleasant," the conservative firebrand warned.

"And you really do have to know who you are, you know, to be able to handle this."

"And I think that's part of the problem with this woman. She doesn't know who she is exactly at all. She's playing a role, and she has been from the start, especially with Harry," Kelly opined about Markle, who married the prince in 2018 after less than two years of dating.