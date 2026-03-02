Megyn Kelly Accuses 'Diva Duchess' Meghan Markle of 'Playing a Role' in Her Marriage to Prince Harry
March 2 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET
Megyn Kelly has called out Meghan Markle for lacking self-identity and playing a "role" in her marriage to Prince Harry, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kelly, 55, also roasted Markle, 44, and her husband, 41, for being too hypersensitive about what is written about them in the press, adding the former actress "doesn't know who she is."
Meghan Markle 'Doesn't Know Who She Is'
Kelly and guest Maureen Callahan discussed the ex-royals on a recent episode of her SiriusXM show and touched on Harry's latest lawsuit against a British tabloid.
"If you put yourself out into the public sphere as a public figure, you know, in any prominent way, there are a number of ways that you can become a public figure and be out there. You have to accept that this is part of the deal. It's not nice. It's not pleasant," the conservative firebrand warned.
"And you really do have to know who you are, you know, to be able to handle this."
"And I think that's part of the problem with this woman. She doesn't know who she is exactly at all. She's playing a role, and she has been from the start, especially with Harry," Kelly opined about Markle, who married the prince in 2018 after less than two years of dating.
Meghan Markle 'Can't Take Negative Coverage'
The former Fox News host scolded the couple for getting furious only when the tide of positive press began to turn against Harry and Markle over their own self-inflicted bad behavior.
"So, she can't take the negative coverage, which is why they continue suing and suing and suing. And even in that court proceeding, he was talking about how, like, 'My wife was treated abominably by the British press corps,'" Kelly noted, about Harry complaining in his ANL case about his lack of privacy and that the press has "made my wife’s life an absolute misery."
"Oh my god, they made her an international star. They loved her in the beginning. You only started to get upset when she started to behave badly. And they wrote about that, too," Kelly scoffed about the publicity-hungry California native.
Meghan Markle's Identity Is a 'Black Hole'
Callahan posited about Markle, "I think her problem is she thought that this level of fame and a power marriage like this would fill the hole, but nothing's going to fill that hole," about the level of stardom she achieved with her royal wedding to Harry, after struggling for years as an actress.
"It's a black hole because it's a black hole of identity inside," the Daily Mail columnist observed.
Kelly went on to claim Markle doesn't feel like she's "good enough," which is why she's tried to "curate" her life through her failing As Ever brand, cancelled Netflix lifestyle series, and ongoing demands that she be announced as "Meghan, Duchess of Sussex" even though she quit royal life six years ago.
"Her thing is 'I need to be built up into something I'm not.' Whatever I am is not good enough in her head. This is how she feels. And so she's got to land the prince, and she's got to have the right cover of the right magazine. She's got to be called Duchess even when she's the only one in the house," Kelly snarked.
The former Today host then claimed Markle is afraid of anyone finding out she's "imperfect."
"Like all of it has to be curated to perfection, or we're all going to see behind the veil that she's just like the rest of us. Imperfect as hell but relatively fine," Kelly noted.