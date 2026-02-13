EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Worst Nightmares Revealed — With Marriage Crumbling and Pair Going Broke!

"They had such big plans for 2025 and really believed it would be their breakthrough period. Instead, it turned into the year from hell,” a Hollywood source said about their former royals.

The couple's exclusive big-bucks production deal wasn't renewed by Netflix, which demoted them to a "first look" agreement.

Markle's Netflix lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, was cancelled after two "seasons" failed to deliver eyeballs.

The former Suits actress also bombed with her As Ever line of fruit spreads, honey, and wine, falling flat with customers after finally launching in April 2025.