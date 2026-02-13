Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Worst Nightmares Revealed — With Marriage Crumbling and Pair Going Broke!

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going broke with their huge spending and meager income.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 13 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's dreams of raking in hundreds of millions after quitting the royal family have gone up in smoke, as the couple is nearly broke six years later after so many failed business ventures, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Not only that, Harry, 41, and Markle, 44, have started "ghosting" their A-list benefactor, Tyler Perry, refusing to take his calls about repaying a reported $14million loan to the desperate duo.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'Year From Hell'

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: Netflix/YouTube

Markle's Netflix lifestyle series was widely panned and barely viewed.

"They had such big plans for 2025 and really believed it would be their breakthrough period. Instead, it turned into the year from hell,” a Hollywood source said about their former royals.

The couple's exclusive big-bucks production deal wasn't renewed by Netflix, which demoted them to a "first look" agreement.

Markle's Netflix lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, was cancelled after two "seasons" failed to deliver eyeballs.

The former Suits actress also bombed with her As Ever line of fruit spreads, honey, and wine, falling flat with customers after finally launching in April 2025.

Under a 'Huge Amount' of Financial Strain

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Markle continue to employ a massive security entourage despite no longer being working royals.

"They’re under a huge amount of pressure," the insider claimed about Harry and Markle's ongoing bills with very little money coming in.

The pair is still struggling to pay the multimillion-dollar mortgage on their $15million Montecito mansion.

The security-obsessed duo also reportedly pays $3million a year for bodyguards. Harry is continuing to battle the UK's RAVEC to have his Internationally Protected Person Status restored, which would ensure his security costs are covered wherever he is in the world.

The Duke of Sussex lost his IPP status when he and Markle quit as working royals in 2020 and moved to California to seek "financial independence" and attempted to make millions off their regal titles. The duo is currently believed to be burning through security costs out of their own pockets.

Help From Tyler Perry

Photo of Tyler Perry
Source: MEGA

Tyler Perry has been a major benefactor to Prince Harry and Markle since they quit the royal family in 2020.

The source claimed Harry has been begging his father, King Charles III, to help get him out of his financial woes.

"Harry would return to the U.K. in a heartbeat," the insider noted about how his new life in California has allegedly been a nightmare after ditching his well-funded royal upbringing.

While the monarch isn't bailing out his wayward son from his money mess, media mogul Perry has been helping the couple to the tune of millions of dollars.

Not only did the Madea star give Harry and Markle use of his $18million Beverly Hills mansion until they found their own home in Southern California, but he also ponied up $14million to help them out with their cash crisis.

Tyler Perry Is 'Finished' With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Photo of Tyler Perry mansion
Source: MEGA

Perry put Prince Harry and Markle up at his $18million Beverly Hills mansion.

"He's saying he’s finished, he's done, he’s done everything in his power to help them," the insider revealed about Perry.

Not only did the actor-director loan the couple his mansion, but he also flew them from Canada to California on his private jet.

Markle boasted about it in the 2022 Harry & Meghan docuseries. She claimed Perry told her, "I'm going to get you there safely, and I’m going to keep you there safely until you have somewhere to go."

The movie titan was rewarded for his loyalty by being named the godfather of Harry and Markle's daughter, Lilibet, and attended her christening.

Today, it's a different story, as "the problem is, they would not call him back," after the duo allegedly accepted a $14 million loan to help them out.

While Markle continues her embarrassing attempts to make As Ever brand catch on, Harry has resorted to giving speeches to private organizations for $50K a pop.

