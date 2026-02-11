Discounted Duke! Prince Harry 'Earns Just $50K' for D.C. Speech — A Far Cry From $1Million 'Megxit' Payday
Feb. 11 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
Prince Harry is barely scraping by when it comes to making a living, falling far short of the million-dollar speech paydays he hoped for after quitting the royal family and moving to the U.S, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Duke of Sussex, 41, is only getting paid $50,000 for his upcoming address at the International Association of Privacy Professionals Global Summit 2026 in March, down from the seven-figure asking price six years ago.
Prince Harry's Paid Speech Fees Are a 'Far Cry' From What He Formerly Commanded
"That’s the figure," a source confirmed about the $50,000 paycheck to royal insider Rob Shuter, who wrote about it on Substack.
"And it’s a far cry from what he used to command," the insider noted.
When Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, ditched the royal family in 2020 to seek "financial independence" in the States, the prince was charging a whopping $1million for speech appearances.
"This is a massive discount," an insider noted about the duke's new going rate. "The Sussex brand simply doesn’t carry the same weight anymore."
Prince Harry's Speech to Tech Leaders
Harry is scheduled to be the headline speaker at the IAPP summit, where he will address a room of digital responsibility professionals, including experts in AI and cybersecurity.
The group's website is still selling tickets, trumpeting, "Make plans to hear Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, on the main stage" on their page.
"Prince Harry will share his insights on whether today’s digital world is breaking or bridging society, and the role we can play in reshaping the future," the IAPP said when announcing the former Netflix star's participation.
'We Want Privacy'
The insider noted the great irony of the privacy-seeking prince renting himself out to give speeches on privacy to experts in the subject.
"He talks about privacy by telling you everything," a source sneered.
Harry's IAPP speech has brought on plenty of mockery from critics, recalling the scathing, now-iconic South Park "Worldwide Privacy Tour" episode in February 2023 that spoofed the prince and his "Instagram-loving b---- wife," Markle, 44, for constantly whining about their need for privacy while making so many public appearances to complain about it.
"People aren't being cruel,” one insider shrugged to Shuter. “They're entertained."
Markle has continued to ramp up her Instagram use, even including Harry and their two young children in posts and Stories, despite the duke giving speeches claiming that social media is dangerously harmful.
"These platforms are designed to create addiction," Harry said during a New York City speech in September 2025. "Young people are kept there by mindless, endless, numbing scrolling – being force-fed content that no child should ever be exposed to. This is not free will."
'He's Just an Instagram Husband Now'
Harry most recently helped Markle hawk her As Ever Valentine's Day chocolate collection in an Instagram video, in which he was roasted by royal watchers.
He was seen sitting barefoot at his study desk, staring at a laptop, when his wife walked up and offered him a selection from the gift box.
Harry grabbed the white chocolate bar with dried flower sprinkles, which just so happened to be the worst-selling one and the only bar Markle was still selling solo on her As Ever web store.
"He's just an Instagram husband now," one person joked, referring to how far Harry's star had fallen from being a key member of the royal family to shilling Markle's products.
A second laughed, "From living as a royal prince to becoming an advertisement for candy bars."