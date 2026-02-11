Discounted Duke! Prince Harry 'Earns Just $50K' for D.C. Speech — A Far Cry From $1Million 'Megxit' Payday

The insider noted the great irony of the privacy-seeking prince renting himself out to give speeches on privacy to experts in the subject.

"He talks about privacy by telling you everything," a source sneered.

Harry's IAPP speech has brought on plenty of mockery from critics, recalling the scathing, now-iconic South Park "Worldwide Privacy Tour" episode in February 2023 that spoofed the prince and his "Instagram-loving b---- wife," Markle, 44, for constantly whining about their need for privacy while making so many public appearances to complain about it.

"People aren't being cruel,” one insider shrugged to Shuter. “They're entertained."

Markle has continued to ramp up her Instagram use, even including Harry and their two young children in posts and Stories, despite the duke giving speeches claiming that social media is dangerously harmful.

"These platforms are designed to create addiction," Harry said during a New York City speech in September 2025. "Young people are kept there by mindless, endless, numbing scrolling – being force-fed content that no child should ever be exposed to. This is not free will."