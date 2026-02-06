'Embarrassing': Prince Harry Roasted for Promoting 'Desperate' Meghan Markle's As Ever Valentine's Day Chocolate — 'He's Just an Instagram Husband Now'
Feb. 6 2026, Published 6:06 p.m. ET
Despite warning of the evils of social media, Prince Harry made an appearance on wife, Meghan Markle's, Instagram Stories, hawking her As Ever Valentine's Day chocolate collection, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Harry, 41, showed "how far he'd fallen from a respected royal on the world stage to a househusband" shilling a white chocolate bar covered in dried flower sprinkles, as he was roundly mocked for the "embarrassing" appearance.
Promoting Meghan Markle's Chocolate
The video showed Markle walking up to Harry while he was sitting at a laptop in what appeared to be the study at the duo's Montecito, Calif., mansion.
"Ooooh, yes please," the Duke of Sussex said as he grabbed the white chocolate bar and held it up. The treats Markle handed him also included a dark chocolate bar with raspberry spread and sea salt, as well as a milk chocolate bar with shortbread cookie crumbs and bee pollen.
It was originally for sale in December 2025 as part of her As Ever Holiday collection but was not included in the Valentine's Day bundle.
The $62 set of four chocolate bars that Markle recently offered on As Ever, including a dark chocolate with strawberry spread and Champenoise Brut, was strangely not used in the new video with the former royals.
Markle made sure to point out, "White chocolate, you got it," as she took back the set, and Harry told her, "Thank you, love you," as she walked away.
Pricey Candy
A number of social media users pointed out Markle was currently selling the limited edition $14 white chocolate bar with flower sprinkles on her As Ever product page as a stand-alone item, suggesting sales lagged far behind those of the other varieties, which were sold out.
Social media lit up with shock at the level of the duke's mighty fall from a former prince of the realm, prior to him and Markle quitting the royal family in 2020, to an Instagram candy pusher.
'From Living as a Royal Prince to Becoming an Advertisement For Candy Bars'
"This is what Harry has reduced himself to. Hawking overpriced chocolates to prop up his wife’s latest vanity project. Oh, how the mighty have fallen!" one person scoffed on X.
"He is literally advertising candy bars. Can you imagine?" a second user jeered.
"How fitting that Harry shows Meghan's 'white chocolate' bar, as white chocolate actually doesn’t contain any chocolate at all. It's fake chocolate…just like the fake royals," a third person laughed.
"A washed-up has-been British prince who fled the UK, saying he’s trapped, is now peddling chocolates for his scheming wife because she wants to make millions," a fourth sneered about Harry's fall from grace.
"He's just an Instagram husband now," a fifth person pointed out on Reddit.
So Many Professional Failures
Pushing Markle's As Ever products is about the only job the duo has left anymore, after losing major deals in Hollywood over the years since they left the royal family, with very few money-making opportunities left.
Netflix axed the former actress's attempt at being a lifestyle influencer, as her With Love, Meghan series won't film any new episodes after bombing over two "seasons."
Harry has been offering himself up as a private event speaker to make money. He's scheduled to give a talk at the International Association of Privacy Professionals conference in Washington, D.C., in late March.
The duke failed to sell out a speech at a Canadian real estate conference in Toronto in December 2025.