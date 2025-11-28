EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Expertly Curating Her Children's Online Profiles' to 'Make Them Into Dream Clickbait and Manage Them for Maximum Brand Value'

RadarOnline.com can reveal the latest controversy kicked off when Markle posted a Thanksgiving-themed photograph of herself with Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, on her As Ever and Instagram accounts, with the children's faces once again carefully turned away from the camera in what has become her trademark visual style when it comes to teasing the world with images of her kids.

Meghan Markle is facing fresh accusations she is ruthlessly "expertly curating her kids' online profiles for maximum brand value," after releasing a new set of half-obscured images of Archie and Lilibet in the same week she expanded her growing online retail operation.

Markle released new half obscured photos of her kids, Archie and Lilibet, on Thanksgiving.

An hour later, she unveiled a new ShopMy page promoting clothing and accessories she selected herself, a commercial move critics say weaponizes the children's mystique for marketing traction.

The approach echoes a pattern observers have noted for years – photos of the children "shown, but not really," revealing them "just enough to spark fascination, curiosity, and clicks."

One critic familiar with Markle's digital strategy hit out: "This controlled-glimpse aesthetic is not about privacy – it's about maximizing value.

"She is making them into dream clickbait, and managing them for maximum brand value."

The same source argued the duchess "curates their visibility like any influencer-parent managing content assets" and predicted she will soon be setting them up with their own social media accounts to make them "online earners" capable of attracting small fortunes for posting branded content.