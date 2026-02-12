Backlash is Brewing! Meghan Markle Torched For Sharing 'Unhygienic' Video Pouring As Ever Tea Into Mug on 'Bathroom Floor' — 'Not Appetizing at All'
Feb. 12 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle is getting roasted for sharing a video promoting her As Ever tea being poured into a mug that appeared to be sitting on a dirty "bathroom floor," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Markle, 41, has been furiously trying to unload her products in a last-minute Valentine's Day sales push, as the bag of hibiscus tea was inside a pink, heart-shaped mug in honor of the loved-up holiday.
'Unhygienic' Surface Featured in Tea Video
The video Markle shared to As Ever's Instagram Stories was pure promotion, with an unopened tin of As Ever tea positioned so the label was visible, and a used teabag was placed curiously atop the dirty white tile surface.
Piping hot water poured from a glass kettle into the pink mug with another teabag already inside, as the camera zoomed in for a closer look at the beverage.
What appeared to be stains in the grout were visible in between the tiles, while other splotches were seen on the unsanitary-looking surface.
'Dirty, Stained Floor Tile'
After the video was shared on X, users were completely appalled by the unappealing visuals.
"Why not make a cup of 'As Ever' tea right on the toilet floor?" one person quipped.
"Did she have to travel to the local McDonald's to be able use their bathroom floor for this video? I don't even care to know what stained the tile grout," a second person scoffed.
"I'm so distracted by the disgusting surface!" a third user jeered.
A fourth person joked about the unhygienic surface, "The bacteria add flavor and boost immunity," while a fifth critic snarked, "Dirty, stained floor tile always makes tea taste better."
"Is there a way to make anything look more unappealing than she does?" a sixth wondered about Markle.
Huge Backlog of Unsold 'As Ever' Inventory
Markle has tried to use holidays to sell her backlog of unsold As Ever products, which allegedly numbered in the tens of thousands.
In early January, an internet sleuth found a way to see how much inventory the brand still had by entering a huge order number in the hundreds of thousands in its web store product pages. It then showed how many items were added to their cart "based on availability."
The user discovered that there were 137,465 available units of the fruit spread trio, 80,391 dried flower sprinkle jars, more than 62,000 unsold Signature Candle 084, and nearly 40,000 unsold units of peppermint tea.
The digital investigator shared the results in a Reddit post, showing the shocking number of As Ever items Markle still had on her hands.
Other intrepid users then went to As Ever's site and discovered the results for themselves, uncovering massive unsold products.
Within a few days, the brand seemed to have fixed the glitch. It started allowing only 100 individual product orders and stated that fans with bulk orders would need to contact the site to have them filled.
Prince Harry Shills for As Ever Valentine Collection
Markle has used Valentine's Day to promote her strawberry and raspberry fruit spreads, making them the signature gifting suggestion for the romantic holiday.
She also repurposed the chocolate collection that was originally sold as a Christmas item, although the sweet treat made much more sense for V-Day than gifting someone fruit spread.
However, when the individual white chocolate bars with dried-flower sprinkles failed to move, Markle enlisted the help of her husband, Prince Harry, to star in an Instagram Story in which he embarrassingly hawked the item as his favorite.