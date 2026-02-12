Backlash is Brewing! Meghan Markle Torched For Sharing 'Unhygienic' Video Pouring As Ever Tea Into Mug on 'Bathroom Floor' — 'Not Appetizing at All'

Markle has tried to use holidays to sell her backlog of unsold As Ever products, which allegedly numbered in the tens of thousands.

In early January, an internet sleuth found a way to see how much inventory the brand still had by entering a huge order number in the hundreds of thousands in its web store product pages. It then showed how many items were added to their cart "based on availability."

The user discovered that there were 137,465 available units of the fruit spread trio, 80,391 dried flower sprinkle jars, more than 62,000 unsold Signature Candle 084, and nearly 40,000 unsold units of peppermint tea.

The digital investigator shared the results in a Reddit post, showing the shocking number of As Ever items Markle still had on her hands.

Other intrepid users then went to As Ever's site and discovered the results for themselves, uncovering massive unsold products.

Within a few days, the brand seemed to have fixed the glitch. It started allowing only 100 individual product orders and stated that fans with bulk orders would need to contact the site to have them filled.