Meghan Markle Faces Intense Scrutiny Over 'Amateur' As Ever Valentine's Day Ad — 'She's a Train Wreck!'

"Meghan Markle seriously needs to hire a copy editor and a graphic designer. Not only is the general design horrific, but the text is off-center," Royal News Network's Brittany wrote in a lengthy post on X with the offending artwork.

"This is clearly a hatchet job by Meghan herself, and it shows that the effort and energy she put into As Ever is officially dead," the site noted.

"For every product launch, she should take the time to create a series of images, even if it's some of the same products, and not just rely on Photoshop. Even a casual viewer can see that this is slapped together from other images by someone who doesn't know what they're doing."