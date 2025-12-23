Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Admit 'Redundancies' in New Archewell Philanthropies and 'Money Woes' Will Lead to 'Inevitable' Staff Cuts... as Three Employees 'Fired'

The Archewell Foundation's 2024 donations totaled only $2.1million, while the high-flying couple blew through $5.1million in expenses and donations and operated at a significant loss.

With the new name change and direction of Archewell Philanthropies, "Currently, the same full team remains in place,” their spokesperson said.

However, the rep noted, "This move does mean that some staff redundancies are inevitable, particularly with junior admin roles."

Three members of the Archewell Philanthropies team, more than half of their workforce, were reportedly let go in the rebrand, including the charity’s director of programs and operations, Kristin Slevin, who earned $146,000 annually.