'Nobody's Watching': Meghan Markle Faces Fresh Humiliation After Second Season of Axed Netflix Series Failed to Break Streamer's Top 1,000 Most-Watched List
Jan. 22 2026, Published 4:42 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle's axed Netflix show was such a flop the second series failed to even make the streamer's Top 1,000 Most-Watched List.
RadarOnline.com can reveal fans deserted With Love, Meghan in their droves following its debut season, which came out in March last year.
Dismal Ratings For Second Season
The follow-up, released in the summer, pulled in just two million views between July and December, meaning it placed 1,016th on the streaming giant’s chart.
That's compared to the 5.3million views reached for season one, as reported by Netflix.
The poor ratings are a major factor in why the streamer won’t make a third series, as RadarOnline.com revealed this week.
A source said: "It's not returning as a series. There have been conversations about holiday specials, but there's nothing in the works yet."
The insider claimed Meghan is focusing more on promoting her brand, As Ever, in "more bite-sized" ways.
Focus Moves Onto As Ever Brand
Speaking at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit in October, the Duchess, 44, admitted: "It's a year of learning... eight episodes for two seasons — it's a lot of work."
The second season of With Love, Meghan failed to land in the streamer's Top 10 shows in the U.S. the week it dropped.
RadarOnline.com revealed the Duchess of Sussex believes her second Netflix series had been hijacked by a wave of celebrity distractions – with friends claiming Taylor Swift's engagement announcement in August was the latest blow that has left her convinced of a coordinated "conspiracy campaign" against her efforts.
One insider told us: "Meghan is convinced there's a showbiz conspiracy to kill her momentum.
"She feels every time she has a big launch, something massive lands that overshadows it.
"She sees Taylor's announcement as part of that pattern. Meghan truly believes forces — including the royal family — and 'dark PR arts' are being deployed in the background to keep her out of the spotlight after her attacks on the royal family."
Netflix Gives Third Season of 'With Love, Meghan' A Miss
Another added: "She worries there is a deliberate attempt to clip her wings, and sees herself as a Princess Diana-type figure in this way, as she is convinced the royals are out to get her.
"But the reality is, she's deluded and of no real interest compared to an A-lister like Taylor."
Reviews were mixed, to say the least – with some critics calling the program "staged" and "dull."
Industry observers say the show represents one of her biggest solo efforts since stepping back from royal duties.
She was also accused of copying Pamela Anderson's lifestyle show.
"A lot of people are whispering about how similar they are," our insider added.
But Meghan did receive encouragement from one unlikely supporter, Goop guru Gwyneth Paltrow.
"I was raised to see other women as friends, not foes," the actress said, admitting she hasn't seen the show. "I think there's always more than enough to go around."
Paltrow added she has "a strong instinct to stand up for" Meghan – but fans have questioned the authenticity of their online show of support for each other, saying Paltrow is also among the list of celeb chefs "lining up to take down" the Duchess.