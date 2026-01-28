Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Bald Shocker — Radar Reveals the Vain Reason Royal Exile Was Left 'Horrified' By Pictures From His Latest Court Case

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry's thinning hair is now the focus of his latest court appearance.

Jan. 28 2026, Published 12:45 p.m. ET

Prince Harry was left stunned and privately distressed after seeing court sketches from his latest High Court appearance that friends have told RadarOnline.com portrayed him as balder than ever and sparked widespread mockery online.

The Duke of Sussex, 41, appeared in London earlier this month as one of several high-profile claimants bringing legal action against the publisher of the Daily Mail, Associated Newspapers Limited.

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry is said to have felt 'horrified' by court sketches that showed his advanced hair loss.

Harry is suing alongside singer Sir Elton John and his husband David Furnish, as well as campaigner Baroness Doreen Lawrence, former politician Sir Simon Hughes and actresses Sadie Frost and Elizabeth Hurley.

The group alleges unlawful information gathering, including phone hacking and the illicit obtaining of private records – claims ANL strongly denies.

Harry gave evidence, with his testimony captured by court sketch artist Elizabeth Cook. The drawings, quickly shared online, prompted a flurry of commentary focused less on the legal arguments and more on the prince's appearance.

Social media users seized on what they described as a receding hairline and visible bald patches, with the sketches quickly going viral.

Source: @royalreporterlydia/INSTAGRAM

The Duke of Sussex faced brutal online mockery after the drawings went viral.

'Harry Was Genuinely Horrified'

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry complained the sketches made him look 'balder than ever.'

A source close to Harry said the reaction came as a shock.

"Harry was genuinely horrified when he saw the sketches," the insider claimed. "He knew court artists could be unforgiving, but he did not expect to be depicted looking that bald. Seeing those images everywhere made him deeply uncomfortable. It hit a nerve, because he is very aware of how closely his appearance is scrutinized."

Another source claimed the prince felt blindsided by how much attention the drawings received.

They added: "He expected the focus to be on the substance of the case. Instead, he opened his phone and saw endless jokes about his hair. From his point of view, the sketches showed him balder than ever, and that was a real shock."

Photo of Alan Carr
Source: MEGA

Social media users compared the High Court judge to comedian Alan Carr.

The online reaction was swift and often cruel. Several users praised the accuracy of the sketches, while others mocked the way Harry's hair was rendered.

Comments also circulated describing his "beady eyes" and calling attention to what they saw as a comb-over effect.

The tone echoed long-running public comparisons between Harry and his older brother, Prince William, 43, whose own hair loss has frequently been mocked online.

The court drawings also sparked amusement for other reasons.

In one widely shared sketch, the judge was likened by social media users to comedian Alan Carr, as well as former British prime minister Winston Churchill, who died in 1965.

Separate drawings of Hurley also drew attention, with online commenters saying the actress was barely recognizable.

Prince Harry's 'Humiliation'

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

The Duke felt 'humiliated' by the focus on his appearance rather than the legal case.

A second source said the episode has reinforced Harry's unease with public life in Britain.

They explained: "Moments like this remind him why he feels exposed in Britain. He walked into court to challenge alleged wrongdoing by a major newspaper group and walked out feeling humiliated by how he looked on paper. It fed into a sense that he is always being reduced to a caricature."

ANL continues to deny all allegations of unlawful behavior.

The trial, expected to continue for several weeks, will examine claims journalists and private investigators working for the publisher engaged in illegal practices over many years.

Despite the ridicule, Harry remained relatively composed in court while being questioned by Antony White KC, representing ANL.

Friends insist, however, that away from the courtroom the sketches struck a deeply personal chord, cutting through the prince's carefully maintained public stoicism.

