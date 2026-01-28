EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Bald Shocker — Radar Reveals the Vain Reason Royal Exile Was Left 'Horrified' By Pictures From His Latest Court Case

Harry is suing alongside singer Sir Elton John and his husband David Furnish, as well as campaigner Baroness Doreen Lawrence, former politician Sir Simon Hughes and actresses Sadie Frost and Elizabeth Hurley.

The group alleges unlawful information gathering, including phone hacking and the illicit obtaining of private records – claims ANL strongly denies.

Harry gave evidence, with his testimony captured by court sketch artist Elizabeth Cook. The drawings, quickly shared online, prompted a flurry of commentary focused less on the legal arguments and more on the prince's appearance.

Social media users seized on what they described as a receding hairline and visible bald patches, with the sketches quickly going viral.