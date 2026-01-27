EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Plotting to Use Court Stalker Terror' to Win His Endless U.K. Security Fight

The appearance came amid a Home Office-ordered review of the security threat he faces, launched in December, and has renewed debate over the withdrawal of automatic taxpayer-funded police protection following his decision to step back from royal duties in 2020.

A source close to Harry said the incident was pivotal. "This court stalker terror has reinforced everything he has been warning about," the insider added.

"It has become central to how he is framing his endless U.K. security fight, because it shows how exposed he feels when he is in Britain."

The woman, understood to have mental health issues, was immediately recognized by Harry's private security team, who alerted court officials.

But according to an insider, the limits of their authority were stark. "Harry's security team was effectively powerless in that moment," the insider said.

"They are not law enforcement, and the High Court is a public space, so unless a crime is being committed there is very little they can do beyond monitoring the situation and alerting court staff."