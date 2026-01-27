EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Plotting to Use Court Stalker Terror' to Win His Endless U.K. Security Fight
Jan. 27 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Prince Harry is privately signaling a frightening courtroom encounter with a known stalker has hardened his resolve to use what sources described as his "court stalker terror" to press for a win in his long-running fight for full U.K. security protection, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Duke of Sussex, 41, was attending the opening days of his privacy trial against Associated Newspapers Limited at London's High Court last week when a woman identified as a fixated individual took a seat just meters behind him in the public gallery.
Prince Harry's Security Team in Hot Water
The appearance came amid a Home Office-ordered review of the security threat he faces, launched in December, and has renewed debate over the withdrawal of automatic taxpayer-funded police protection following his decision to step back from royal duties in 2020.
A source close to Harry said the incident was pivotal. "This court stalker terror has reinforced everything he has been warning about," the insider added.
"It has become central to how he is framing his endless U.K. security fight, because it shows how exposed he feels when he is in Britain."
The woman, understood to have mental health issues, was immediately recognized by Harry's private security team, who alerted court officials.
But according to an insider, the limits of their authority were stark. "Harry's security team was effectively powerless in that moment," the insider said.
"They are not law enforcement, and the High Court is a public space, so unless a crime is being committed there is very little they can do beyond monitoring the situation and alerting court staff."
Prince Harry Reveals Meghan Markle's 'Miserable' Life
The same source said the proximity left a lasting impact. "Harry lives with a constant level of anxiety about his personal safety, especially when he is in Britain," they added.
"Discovering just how close she had been left him genuinely shaken and reinforced his fear that, without full protection, he is far more exposed than he should be."
Harry last received a full risk assessment in 2019, when he was still a working royal and categorized at the highest threat level.
Since then, he has pursued multiple legal challenges against the Home Office over the removal of automatic police protection.
During his two hours on the witness stand, Harry at one point became emotional, alleging journalists had "made my wife's life an absolute misery."
He denied claims he had socialized secretly with a Mail on Sunday journalist, insisting his circle was not "leaky." The $52million trial continues in his absence.
'You'd Be Absolutely Terrified'
Security concerns were heightened by the stalker's history.
The woman previously followed Harry to Nigeria, breached a secure zone at a London hotel during the WellChild Awards last September, and was later seen near him at the Centre for Blast Injury Studies in west London.
Harry returned to the United States after the hearing to attend the Sundance Film Festival premiere of Cookie Queens, a documentary on which he and wife Meghan Markle, 44, are executive producers.
Neil Basu, 57, the former head of the U.K.'s counter-terrorism unit, said the episode underlined the risks Harry faces without armed protection.
He said having a stalker repeatedly appear nearby "must be incredibly anxiety-inducing."
Basu added: "There are clearly people with fixations, and you can never fully know where that fixation will lead until you've assessed that person's state of mind – it might be declarations of undying love and sending roses, or it might be wanting to cause harm."
He continued: "If somebody keeps appearing in front of you... Imagine if you were a normal member of the public, you'd be absolutely terrified."
Prince Harry Wants King Charles to Not Intervene
Basu called it "incredibly positive" a new review had been ordered, arguing Harry's threat level was unlikely to have fallen.
"As one of the most recognizable men on the planet, his threat and risk will be, in my view, the same as it was in 2019," he noted.
"It may even have increased because of the publicity around him," he said. The dispute remains tied to Harry's strained relationship with King Charles, 77.
Harry told the BBC: "I've never asked him to intervene – I've asked him to step out of the way and let the experts do their job."
In a High Court witness statement, he added: "The U.K. is my home. The U.K. is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the U.S."
He continued: "That cannot happen if it's not possible to keep them safe when they are on U.K. soil. I cannot put my wife in danger like that and, given my experiences in life, I am reluctant to unnecessarily put myself in harm's way too."