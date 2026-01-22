Courtroom Chaos: Prince Harry Publicly Backs Elizabeth Hurley — After Exiled Royal's Emotional Testimony About Wife Meghan Markle's 'Misery'

One day after giving his own testimony, Harry, 41, was in court on Thursday, January 22, to hear Elizabeth Hurley take the stand in their case against Associated Newspapers Limited, the publishers of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday.

In a surprise move, Prince Harry remained in London to support one of his celebrity co-plaintiffs in their lawsuit against a British tabloid, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Hurley testified she hadn't complained about roughly 15 articles spanning a nine-year period, starting in 2002, because "they were in essence true."

"I believe that is because people were listening to me speak," she told the court about insisting that her phone lines were tapped.

The actress continued, "There were so many deeply hurtful and damaging articles about me in the media. It became just a business of unpleasantness."

Hurley then revealed, "Yes, there were leaks, but they were not from my friends," regarding the stories published about her.