Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Prince Harry

Courtroom Chaos: Prince Harry Publicly Backs Elizabeth Hurley — After Exiled Royal's Emotional Testimony About Wife Meghan Markle's 'Misery'

Photo of Prince Harry and Elizabeth Hurley
Source: MEGA
Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 22 2026, Published 5:25 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

In a surprise move, Prince Harry remained in London to support one of his celebrity co-plaintiffs in their lawsuit against a British tabloid, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

One day after giving his own testimony, Harry, 41, was in court on Thursday, January 22, to hear Elizabeth Hurley take the stand in their case against Associated Newspapers Limited, the publishers of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday.

Article continues below advertisement

'A Business of Unpleasantness'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Elizabeth and Damian Hurley
Source: MEGA

Elizabeth Hurley's son, Damian, accompanied his mom to court.

Hurley testified she hadn't complained about roughly 15 articles spanning a nine-year period, starting in 2002, because "they were in essence true."

"I believe that is because people were listening to me speak," she told the court about insisting that her phone lines were tapped.

The actress continued, "There were so many deeply hurtful and damaging articles about me in the media. It became just a business of unpleasantness."

Hurley then revealed, "Yes, there were leaks, but they were not from my friends," regarding the stories published about her.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry Testified One Day Earlier Than Scheduled

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry gave a thumbs up sign to awaiting paparazzi when arriving at court.

Harry may have been stuck in London for an extra day, as he was due to give his testimony when Hurley was delivering hers to the court.

However, Associated Newspapers threw a major curveball with a brief opening argument that moved up the plaintiffs' timeline to take the stand, and Harry appeared on Wednesday, January 21, one day earlier than scheduled.

Some speculated it may have been a calculated move on the defense's part to catch the prince off guard and prevent him from getting last-minute prep time he could have had ahead of the original Thursday testimony.

As a result, Harry found himself giving several vague answers, seeming unprepared, tearing up with emotion at one point, and being admonished by the judge for arguing with the defense's attorney.

Article continues below advertisement

'My Wife!'

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Even though Harry hadn't met Meghan Markle during the timeline of the alleged phone tapping, he brought her up in testimony anyway.

Even though Harry is suing over 14 articles published between 2001 and 2013 that he claims included details obtained through unlawful information gathering, he also brought up his wife, , whom he didn't meet until 2016.

"By standing up here and taking a stand against them, this has continued to come after me," Harry emotionally stated while welling up. "And they have made my wife’s life an absolute misery, my Lord."

The prince and his wife repeatedly claimed negative coverage by the British tabloids was one of several reasons they quit the royal family and moved to the United States, although their primary reason was to seek "financial independence."

The Duke of Sussex also took umbrage that his friends may have been the source of leaks about him to the Daily Mail rather than illegal information gathering, declaring, "My social circles were not leaky."

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Kate Middleton's New Year plans reflect renewed strength and readiness for the Queen role after cancer battle.

EXCLUSIVE: Kate Middleton's New Year Plans Revealed — And How She's Ready to be Queen After Cancer Battle

Photo of Prince Andrew and the Queen's corgis

EXCLUSIVE: Why Corgis and Horses are Now at the Center of Andrew Windsor's 'Divorce Deal' From the Royal Family

Prince Harry's Family Keep Their Distance During His UK Visit

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Prince William and Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

Prince William looked on as the sporty Princess of Wales tried her hand at curling while in Scotland for a royal engagement.

Friendless and family-free, Harry had plenty of time to hang out in court as his relatives did their best to avoid the wayward prince during his return to the UK.

His father, King Charles III, was in Scotland for the week, while his estranged brother, Prince William, was also in the north of the UK.

William and his wife, Kate Middleton, paid a visit to the National Curling Academy in Stirling, Scotland, to meet Team GB ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics next month.

On the day of what was supposed to be Harry's testimony, where Hurley took the stand instead, the Prince of Wales had two royal engagements scheduled in Bristol, England, keeping him far away from London.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.