EXCLUSIVE: Inside Prince Harry's 'Utter Terror' After his Court Hearing Exposed Him to Fresh Stalker Horror

They added: "Harry lives with a constant level of anxiety about his personal safety, especially when he is in Britain. Discovering just how close she had been left him genuinely shaken and reinforced his fear that, without full protection, he is far more exposed than he should be."

The appearance coincided with an ongoing Home Office-ordered review of the security threat posed to Harry, launched in December.

He last received a full risk assessment in 2019, when he was still a working royal and was categorized at the highest threat level.

Since stepping back from royal duties, he has fought a series of legal battles over the withdrawal of automatic taxpayer-funded police protection.

Harry spent more than two hours on the witness stand, at one point breaking down as he alleged journalists had "made my wife's life an absolute misery."

The royal denied claims he had befriended a Mail on Sunday journalist under a pseudonym or partied with her in Ibiza, insisting his social circle was not "leaky."

The $52million trial continues in his absence.