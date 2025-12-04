EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry’s Stalker Nightmare — Terrifying Intruder ‘Got Within Yards’ as He Fights to Reinstate Royal Protection
Dec. 4 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Prince Harry has reportedly had two close calls with a stalker - including one incident where the so-called perpetrator nearly got within an arm's reach of the Duke of Sussex, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Even worse, Harry's nightmare comes at a time when he's desperately trying to reinstate his royal protection, which was stripped away when he and wife, Meghan Markle, walked away from their royal duties.
Security Fears Spike After Stalker Incidents
According to reports, the female stalker managed to infiltrate a "secure zone" inside London's Royal Lancaster Hotel on September 7 when Harry was there, and she was reportedly found hiding in a hotel bathroom, uttering "odd comments" about the 40-year-old prince less than 30 minutes before he arrived for the WellChild Awards.
Two days later, the woman reportedly got within yards of Harry when he paid a visit to the Centre for Blast Injury Studies at Imperial College in West London.
She was thwarted from getting even closer when a member of Harry's staff supposedly recognized her and bravely "body-blocked" the woman.
The woman apparently has also written letters to Harry, 41, and Markle, 44, and is rumored to be on a list of potential dangers to their children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, and other royals.
Now living in Montecito, California, Harry and Markle pay bodyguards out of their own pockets for protection.
Harry Still Fighting for Protection
"Given these incidents, it's no wonder Harry is so concerned about security," confided a source. "He fought to have his security paid for in the U.K. – and lost – but that doesn't mean he'll be walking around unprotected. There will always be layers of security surrounding the prince, whether he's alone or with Meghan."
Since 2020, Harry has been in court battling to have his taxpayer-funded state security reinstated, claiming he can't provide the same level of protection to his family on his own.
In May, he lost his latest appeal to reinstate state-funded security and told the BBC he can't see a world in which he could safely bring Markle and their children back to Britain.
Security Remains Their Top Priority
The insider said: "If there comes a time when the pair need to save money, it won't be on security. They've made it known that security is the most important thing to them, because it involves the safety of their family.
"When Meghan sees reports that a stalker may have gotten close to Harry, it must be very upsetting.
"No matter how much security they have, Harry and Meghan will always be vulnerable to an extent."