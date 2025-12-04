EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry’s Stalker Nightmare — Terrifying Intruder ‘Got Within Yards’ as He Fights to Reinstate Royal Protection

According to reports, the female stalker managed to infiltrate a "secure zone" inside London's Royal Lancaster Hotel on September 7 when Harry was there, and she was reportedly found hiding in a hotel bathroom, uttering "odd comments" about the 40-year-old prince less than 30 minutes before he arrived for the WellChild Awards.

Two days later, the woman reportedly got within yards of Harry when he paid a visit to the Centre for Blast Injury Studies at Imperial College in West London.

She was thwarted from getting even closer when a member of Harry's staff supposedly recognized her and bravely "body-blocked" the woman.

The woman apparently has also written letters to Harry, 41, and Markle, 44, and is rumored to be on a list of potential dangers to their children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, and other royals.

Now living in Montecito, California, Harry and Markle pay bodyguards out of their own pockets for protection.