Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Prince Harry
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry’s Stalker Nightmare — Terrifying Intruder ‘Got Within Yards’ as He Fights to Reinstate Royal Protection

Prince Harry has faced a stalker nightmare after an intruder got within yards as he fights to regain protection.
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry has faced a stalker nightmare after an intruder got within yards as he fights to regain protection.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 4 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Prince Harry has reportedly had two close calls with a stalker - including one incident where the so-called perpetrator nearly got within an arm's reach of the Duke of Sussex, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Even worse, Harry's nightmare comes at a time when he's desperately trying to reinstate his royal protection, which was stripped away when he and wife, Meghan Markle, walked away from their royal duties.

Article continues below advertisement

Security Fears Spike After Stalker Incidents

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
A stalker breached a secure area before Prince Harry's arrival at London's Royal Lancaster Hotel.
Source: MEGA

A stalker breached a secure area before Prince Harry's arrival at London's Royal Lancaster Hotel.

Article continues below advertisement

According to reports, the female stalker managed to infiltrate a "secure zone" inside London's Royal Lancaster Hotel on September 7 when Harry was there, and she was reportedly found hiding in a hotel bathroom, uttering "odd comments" about the 40-year-old prince less than 30 minutes before he arrived for the WellChild Awards.

Two days later, the woman reportedly got within yards of Harry when he paid a visit to the Centre for Blast Injury Studies at Imperial College in West London.

She was thwarted from getting even closer when a member of Harry's staff supposedly recognized her and bravely "body-blocked" the woman.

The woman apparently has also written letters to Harry, 41, and Markle, 44, and is rumored to be on a list of potential dangers to their children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, and other royals.

Now living in Montecito, California, Harry and Markle pay bodyguards out of their own pockets for protection.

Article continues below advertisement

Harry Still Fighting for Protection

Article continues below advertisement
Meghan Markle is deeply concerned after Harry's failed bid to restore U.K. royal security.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle is deeply concerned after Harry's failed bid to restore U.K. royal security.

Article continues below advertisement

"Given these incidents, it's no wonder Harry is so concerned about security," confided a source. "He fought to have his security paid for in the U.K. – and lost – but that doesn't mean he'll be walking around unprotected. There will always be layers of security surrounding the prince, whether he's alone or with Meghan."

Since 2020, Harry has been in court battling to have his taxpayer-funded state security reinstated, claiming he can't provide the same level of protection to his family on his own.

In May, he lost his latest appeal to reinstate state-funded security and told the BBC he can't see a world in which he could safely bring Markle and their children back to Britain.

Article continues below advertisement

Security Remains Their Top Priority

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
prince andrew daughters panic william strip titles

EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Prince Andrew's Daughters Dragged Into Epstein Scandal — Beatrice & Eugenie 'Panicking as Prince William Plans to Strip Royal Titles'

tom cruise dumped intense actor struggles love

EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise Dumped Again — Inside the 'Intense' Actor's Struggle to Find Love After Romance With Girlfriend Ana De Armas Crumbled

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Sources said Prince Harry and Markle prioritize family safety despite mounting security expenses.
Source: MEGA

Sources said Prince Harry and Markle prioritize family safety despite mounting security expenses.

The insider said: "If there comes a time when the pair need to save money, it won't be on security. They've made it known that security is the most important thing to them, because it involves the safety of their family.

"When Meghan sees reports that a stalker may have gotten close to Harry, it must be very upsetting.

"No matter how much security they have, Harry and Meghan will always be vulnerable to an extent."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.