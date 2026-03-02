EXCLUSIVE: Harrison Ford, 83, Sparks Death Fears After Unusually Emotional Awards Acceptance Speech

Ford was honored for his six-decade career at the Actor Awards on Sunday, March 1, in recognition of roles spanning the Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises to his recent turn in Apple TV's comedy drama Shrinking.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Harrison Ford has sparked fears about his health and mortality after delivering an unusually emotional acceptance speech that left the 83-year-old actor visibly teary-eyed as he collected a Life Achievement Award.

Later, his tone shifted as he acknowledged how fortunate he felt to still be working. The usually gruff, casual actor said, "Sometimes we make entertainment; sometimes we make art. Sometimes we're lucky to make 'em both at the same time, and if we're really fortunate, we also get to make a living doing it."

Opening his speech with self-deprecating humor, Ford quipped: "I'm in a room of actors, many of whom are here because they've been nominated to receive a prize for their amazing work, while I'm here to receive a prize for… being alive."

Currently starring in the third season of Shrinking as a therapist living with Parkinson's disease – with a fourth season already commissioned – Ford reflected on longevity, luck, and responsibility in an industry he described as tough to enter and even tougher to leave.

The ceremony also celebrated his enduring presence in Hollywood , where he has worked with directors including Steven Spielberg and George Lucas .

The legendary actor admitted he's a 'lucky guy' to still be alive to do what he loves.

"Success in this business brings a certain freedom that comes with responsibility to support each other, to lift others up when we can, to keep the door open for the next kid, the next lost boy who's looking for a place to belong," he continued. "I'm indeed a lucky guy. Lucky to have found my people, lucky to have work that challenges me, lucky to still be doing it. And I don't take that for granted."

Those watching in the room said the emotion caught many off guard.

One attendee said, "There was a real sense that he was taking stock of everything. When he joked about receiving a prize for being alive, it drew laughter – but it also felt poignant. People were whispering that it sounded like a farewell, even if it wasn't meant that way."

An industry source added, "Harrison has always been stoic, almost gruff, so to see him tear up like that was striking. It made some people worry about how he's really doing, especially at 83.

"The speech had a valedictory tone. It was reflective, grateful, and almost philosophical. That inevitably sparks concern when someone of his stature and age speaks so candidly about luck and time."