Reclusive Harrison Ford Makes Rare Red Appearance at 2026 Actor Awards With Wife Calista Flockhart Amid Hollywood 'Retirement' Rumors
March 1 2026, Published 8:10 p.m. ET
Reclusive actor Harrison Ford made a rare appearance at the 2026 Actor Awards with his wife amid "retirement rumors," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Ford, 83, who donned a tux for the occasion, was beaming as he stood next to wife Calista Flockhart, 61, who also couldn't keep a smile off her face.
As the pair stood on the red carpet being photographed, Flockhart turned to her beau and gave him a peck on the cheek.
After, she blushed, and continued smiling as the happy pair posed for more pics.
Ford recently broached the idea of walking away from Hollywood in an interview.
What Did Harrison Ford Say About Retiring?
When the star was participating in an Apple TV event for his role in Shrinking in early February, Ford acknowledged he'd be alright if this was his final gig.
When sitting on a panel with his co-stars, The Hollywood Reporter noted he asked where he goes from here.
"The kind of work that we’re able to do is remarkable given the tools we have to work with, and the notion that lies behind this series. And if it was all over here, that would be sufficient," he shared.
He also claimed his role on Shrinking has been "a different kind of job" for him, adding he's been doing this "a long time."
"This is very special, and it really nurtures me and makes me feel like what we’re doing has value and importance. I look for that in my life, and I’m happy to have found it here," he elaborated.
Harrison Ford's Stint on 'Shrinking'
On the hit Apple TV show, Ford plays Dr. Paul Rhoades and portrays a character who has a neurodegenerative disease.
Michael J. Fox also stars on the show and is battling Parkinson's in his real life, which Ford explained was "daunting."
"I am representing a character that has Parkinson’s, and Michael has the real thing," he claimed. "I've always felt a real sense of responsibility for getting that part of my story right."
He's clearly doing something right, as Fox told Vanity Fair his co-star's performance brought him "to tears."
"What I wasn’t prepared for was how much of his own understanding of the disease he brought to it," the Family Ties alum remarked. "I mean, I recognized Parkinson’s in his eyes. The things I was feeling, I recognized in the way he was expressing himself."
Harrison Ford Was Asked About Retiring Last Year
Last year, Ford was asked about retiring, and slammed the door on the notion of doing so.
"No," he boldly claimed when the topic was brought up.
He added: "That’s one of the things I thought was attractive about the job of an actor, was that they need old people, too, to play old people’s parts."
As for why Ford has been reclusive as of late, Radar reported his refusal to "play the Hollywood game" has gotten him excluded from social circles that once welcomed him.
"Harrison's always had a sharp tongue, and age hasn't softened that. He skips the parties, avoids the small talk, and never bothers with networking," an insider shared. "People still admire what he's accomplished, but that doesn't mean they enjoy working with him. Missing out on the Emmy wasn't just about the role – it showed how cut off he's become from everyone else."
As for his lifestyle, another source claimed he and Flockhart have "created their own little bubble out in Wyoming."
"They're both natural loners who prefer each other's company to anyone else's," they elaborated. "They rarely see old friends, even from their acting days – and Calista's perfectly content with that because she's just as private as Harrison."