Reclusive Harrison Ford Makes Rare Red Appearance at 2026 Actor Awards With Wife Calista Flockhart Amid Hollywood 'Retirement' Rumors

Ford, 83, who donned a tux for the occasion, was beaming as he stood next to wife Calista Flockhar t, 61, who also couldn't keep a smile off her face.

Ford recently broached the idea of walking away from Hollywood in an interview.

After, she blushed, and continued smiling as the happy pair posed for more pics.

As the pair stood on the red carpet being photographed, Flockhart turned to her beau and gave him a peck on the cheek.

When the star was participating in an Apple TV event for his role in Shrinking in early February, Ford acknowledged he'd be alright if this was his final gig.

When sitting on a panel with his co-stars, The Hollywood Reporter noted he asked where he goes from here.

"The kind of work that we’re able to do is remarkable given the tools we have to work with, and the notion that lies behind this series. And if it was all over here, that would be sufficient," he shared.

He also claimed his role on Shrinking has been "a different kind of job" for him, adding he's been doing this "a long time."

"This is very special, and it really nurtures me and makes me feel like what we’re doing has value and importance. I look for that in my life, and I’m happy to have found it here," he elaborated.