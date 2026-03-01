Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She Could See Donald Trump Declaring 'National Emergency' to Cancel Midterms
March 1 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene reacted to online speculation that President Donald Trump could attempt to delay or cancel the upcoming midterm elections by invoking a "national emergency," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The controversy began after conservative podcaster Shannon Joy posted to X, questioning Trump's attitude toward November's elections.
'Insane'
"Trump doesn't seem to care about the midterms. Who wants to bet he'll declare a 'national emergency' because of Iran (or some other manufactured crisis) and try to cancel the elections in November?" Joy wrote.
Greene — who has publicly called out Trump over his recent military action against Iran — responded bluntly.
"Yeah, I could see it. INSANE," she replied.
'America Does Not Support This'
The Georgia Republican has been sharply critical of the administration's approach to Iran in recent days. In a Saturday, February 28, post, she referenced what she claimed was internal polling from the White House.
"The Trump admin actually asked in a poll how many casualties voters were willing to accept in a war with Iran???" Greene wrote. "How about ZERO you bunch of sick f---ing liars. We voted for America First and ZERO wars."
In another message, she added: "This is NOT freeing the Iranian people!!! This is murdering their children!!! WTF are you insane people doing??? AMERICA DOES NOT SUPPORT THIS!!!"
Ted Cruz Weighs In
Questions about the administration’s timing have also emerged after Trump previously suggested Iran’s nuclear capabilities had been dismantled.
Speaking to Fox News anchor Jacqui Heinrich on Sunday, March 1, Trump defended the recent strikes, claiming that without joint U.S. and Israeli action, Iran "would have had a nuclear weapon within two weeks."
However, Sen. Ted Cruz appeared to offer a more measured assessment during an interview with CBS News' Margaret Brennan.
"I don't have present-day intelligence on what progress they had made toward rebuilding nuclear weapons since we bombed their facilites," Cruz said. "I have no indication that that they were anywhere close to getting nuclear weapons, because our bombing was devastating... That's one of the reasons I urged President Trump, 'Now is the time'" to strike.
'Can't Have Elections During War'
The speculation about elections has also resurfaced in light of past comments Trump made during a January meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Roll Call, per Mediaite.
During the discussion, Zelenskyy reportedly outlined the conditions needed to restart elections in Ukraine amid wartime.
"So you say, during the war, you can't have elections," Trump said. "So you mean if we happen to be in a war with somebody, no more elections. I wonder what the fake news would say to that."