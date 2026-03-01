Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She Could See Donald Trump Declaring 'National Emergency' to Cancel Midterms

Questions about the administration’s timing have also emerged after Trump previously suggested Iran’s nuclear capabilities had been dismantled.

Speaking to Fox News anchor Jacqui Heinrich on Sunday, March 1, Trump defended the recent strikes, claiming that without joint U.S. and Israeli action, Iran "would have had a nuclear weapon within two weeks."

However, Sen. Ted Cruz appeared to offer a more measured assessment during an interview with CBS News' Margaret Brennan.

"I don't have present-day intelligence on what progress they had made toward rebuilding nuclear weapons since we bombed their facilites," Cruz said. "I have no indication that that they were anywhere close to getting nuclear weapons, because our bombing was devastating... That's one of the reasons I urged President Trump, 'Now is the time'" to strike.