EXCLUSIVE: How Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Windsor Could Carve Out Life Together in Middle East 'For the Rest of Their Lives'
March 1 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Sarah Ferguson is increasingly viewing the Gulf as a place where she and the former Prince Andrew could rebuild their lives "for the rest of their lives," according to sources who have told RadarOnline.com the disgraced former royals see the Middle East as one of the few regions where their status still carries weight.
Ferguson, 66, has recently spent time in the United Arab Emirates after being forced out of Royal Lodge in Windsor, where she had lived for decades with Andrew, 65, despite their 1996 divorce.
The renewed scrutiny surrounding their past links to Jeffrey Epstein has left both ex-royals socially isolated in Britain and across much of the West.
Friends now suggest oil-rich Gulf states – including the UAE, Qatar, and Bahrain – may offer a refuge where their former titles continue to open doors.
One source said: "Sarah has concluded that, realistically, the Middle East might be the only region where she and Andrew could settle long term and build some semblance of a stable existence without being relentlessly defined by scandal. In the U.K. – and much of Europe and the U.S. – their names are now inseparable from the Epstein fallout. Every public appearance, every business move, every social engagement is filtered through that association."
Ex-Prince Andrew's 'Long-Standing Relationships' Exposed
By contrast, she believed the atmosphere in parts of the Gulf is markedly different.
"There, reputation operates on a different axis – status, access, and longstanding relationships tend to carry more weight than tabloid narratives," the insider noted. "Sarah feels the controversy that dominates headlines in Britain does not translate in the same way socially or professionally. In her mind, that makes the region one of the few places where they could live for the rest of their lives with a degree of privacy, acceptance, and financial security that simply no longer exists for them at home."
Andrew's long-standing connections in the Middle East date back to his time as U.K. trade envoy, a role he held until 2011.
He is understood to have been offered use of a private villa within Abu Dhabi's Sea Palace complex by UAE president Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, whom he first met at Gordonstoun school.
The six-bedroom waterfront property includes a home cinema, indoor plunge pool, gym, and kitchens staffed by Cordon Bleu chefs.
A palace aide said, "Andrew has been building and maintaining personal and professional ties across the Gulf for more than 30 years, dating back to his time as trade envoy and even earlier. These aren't fleeting acquaintances – they are long-standing relationships with senior royals, business leaders, and political figures in the region.
"There is a widespread assumption within certain circles that, should he choose to lean on those connections, they could offer tangible assistance – whether that's accommodation, security, introductions, or discreet financial backing. Just as importantly, the Gulf provides a level of insulation from the relentless scrutiny of the British press. The media environment is very different there, and that distance from the U.K. spotlight is seen as a significant advantage for someone in Andrew's position."
Sarah Ferguson Looking to 'Rebuild Income Streams'
Ferguson has also maintained connections in the region. Her longtime spokesperson, James Henderson, relocated to Dubai last year.
She has been seen linking up with Princess Eugenie, who attended Art Basel in Qatar, while Prince Beatrice has appeared at high-profile investment and energy conferences in Abu Dhabi and Riyadh.
A source close to the family said, "Sarah has been very open with people in her circle, and she feels an urgent need to rebuild income streams. She's acutely aware that her lifestyle – with travel, security, staff, social commitments – doesn't sustain itself. She knows she has to be proactive, and in her view, the Gulf presents opportunities that simply aren't available to her in Britain anymore.
"There are influential business figures and ultra-wealthy patrons in the region who are still intrigued by her royal background and willing to engage with her professionally. That access to receptive networks – whether through speaking engagements, charitable ventures, or private partnerships – is something she believes could provide both financial stability and a sense of renewed purpose."
Pragmatism Over Retreat in Planning Next Chapter
While critics argue relocating could be perceived as retreat, those close to Ferguson insist it would represent pragmatism.
One source added: "For Sarah, the motivation to settle in the Middle East is far less about glamour and far more about self-preservation. She sees this as a question of long-term security – emotionally, socially and financially. If she feels that the establishment and wider society in Britain have effectively shut her out, then she is prepared to reposition herself somewhere that still offers opportunity rather than hostility.
"In her mind, you go where you are welcomed, not where you are constantly on the defensive. Right now, she believes the Middle East represents one of the few environments where she can still operate without being defined solely by past controversies. She is thinking strategically about the next chapter of her life, and she sees the Gulf as a place that could provide a viable base for the foreseeable future."