EXCLUSIVE: How Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Windsor Could Carve Out Life Together in Middle East 'For the Rest of Their Lives'

By contrast, she believed the atmosphere in parts of the Gulf is markedly different.

"There, reputation operates on a different axis – status, access, and longstanding relationships tend to carry more weight than tabloid narratives," the insider noted. "Sarah feels the controversy that dominates headlines in Britain does not translate in the same way socially or professionally. In her mind, that makes the region one of the few places where they could live for the rest of their lives with a degree of privacy, acceptance, and financial security that simply no longer exists for them at home."

Andrew's long-standing connections in the Middle East date back to his time as U.K. trade envoy, a role he held until 2011.

He is understood to have been offered use of a private villa within Abu Dhabi's Sea Palace complex by UAE president Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, whom he first met at Gordonstoun school.

The six-bedroom waterfront property includes a home cinema, indoor plunge pool, gym, and kitchens staffed by Cordon Bleu chefs.

A palace aide said, "Andrew has been building and maintaining personal and professional ties across the Gulf for more than 30 years, dating back to his time as trade envoy and even earlier. These aren't fleeting acquaintances – they are long-standing relationships with senior royals, business leaders, and political figures in the region.

"There is a widespread assumption within certain circles that, should he choose to lean on those connections, they could offer tangible assistance – whether that's accommodation, security, introductions, or discreet financial backing. Just as importantly, the Gulf provides a level of insulation from the relentless scrutiny of the British press. The media environment is very different there, and that distance from the U.K. spotlight is seen as a significant advantage for someone in Andrew's position."