Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Barred From Royal Ascot as Ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's Epstein Ties Resurface: Report

split image of Ex-Prince Andrew / Princess Eugenie / Princess Beatrice
Source: mega

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie will miss Royal Ascot amid renewed scrutiny over Ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's Epstein links.

Profile Image

March 1 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are reportedly sitting out one of the royal calendar's most high-profile events this year, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to a new report, the sisters will not attend Royal Ascot in June and will also be absent from the traditional royal procession, as scrutiny surrounding their parents' past ties to Jeffrey Epstein intensifies.

Article continues below advertisement

Barred From Royal Ascot

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were reportedly told they cannot attend Royal Ascot this year.
Source: mega

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were reportedly told they cannot attend Royal Ascot this year.

A source told the Daily Mail, "I've spoken to my friend who works at Ascot, and they said the girls have been told they can't be there this year."

The insider added that the news hit Beatrice particularly hard.

"Beatrice has taken it the hardest. She's been completely blindsided by all of this," the source said.

Article continues below advertisement

Ex-Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein

image of The sisters are said to have been barred from joining the royal procession in June.
Source: mega

The sisters are said to have been barred from joining the royal procession in June.

The development comes as renewed attention surrounds their father, disgraced Prince Andrew, who stepped back from public duties in 2019 following his widely criticized BBC interview addressing his relationship with Jeffrey.

Andrew has long denied any wrongdoing in connection with Virginia Giuffre, who alleged she was forced to have sex with him when she was 17. Virginia died by suicide in 2025 at age 44.

After a judge refused to dismiss her civil lawsuit in 2022, Queen Elizabeth stripped Andrew of his military titles and patronages. He later reached an out-of-court settlement with Virginia for an undisclosed amount.

Article continues below advertisement

Renewed Criticism

image of The reported decision comes amid renewed scrutiny surrounding Ex-Prince Andrew's Jeffrey Epstein ties.
Source: mega

The reported decision comes amid renewed scrutiny surrounding Ex-Prince Andrew's Jeffrey Epstein ties.

Following the release of Virginia's posthumous memoir, Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, scrutiny surrounding Andrew intensified further.

He ultimately gave up the use of his royal titles and honors and was later stripped of remaining titles by King Charles.

Andrew was also arrested on February 19 and detained for 11 hours on suspicion of misconduct in public office — marking the first arrest of a royal since 1649, when King Charles I was executed for high treason.

Sarah Ferguson has also faced renewed attention after appearing multiple times in documents released by the U.S. Department of Justice related to Jeffrey.

Among the materials were emails in which she allegedly asked to work as Jeffrey's house assistant because she "desperately" needed money, as well as another message seeking advice about a children's charity while Jeffrey was serving time for solicitation of prostitution with a minor.

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Photo of Prince Harry

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Was Denied Hugely Expensive Demand He Made for Meghan Markle Before They Even Got Married'

Photo of Sarah Ferguson, Andrew Windsor, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie

EXCLUSIVE: Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's 'Hugely Different Approaches to Their Parents' Epstein Scandal' Revealed

'Staying Away' From Controversial Father

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

image of Sarah Ferguson has also faced fallout after appearing in documents tied to Jeffrey.
Source: mega

Sarah Ferguson has also faced fallout after appearing in documents tied to Jeffrey.

Amid the ongoing fallout, the sisters are said to be prioritizing their families.

A source recently told People that Beatrice and Eugenie have been trying to "stay away" from the controversy surrounding their parents.

"They have young children, and this is their grandfather — their focus is on protecting their own children from this," the insider said.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.