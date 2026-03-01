Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Barred From Royal Ascot as Ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's Epstein Ties Resurface: Report
March 1 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are reportedly sitting out one of the royal calendar's most high-profile events this year, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to a new report, the sisters will not attend Royal Ascot in June and will also be absent from the traditional royal procession, as scrutiny surrounding their parents' past ties to Jeffrey Epstein intensifies.
Barred From Royal Ascot
A source told the Daily Mail, "I've spoken to my friend who works at Ascot, and they said the girls have been told they can't be there this year."
The insider added that the news hit Beatrice particularly hard.
"Beatrice has taken it the hardest. She's been completely blindsided by all of this," the source said.
Ex-Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein
The development comes as renewed attention surrounds their father, disgraced Prince Andrew, who stepped back from public duties in 2019 following his widely criticized BBC interview addressing his relationship with Jeffrey.
Andrew has long denied any wrongdoing in connection with Virginia Giuffre, who alleged she was forced to have sex with him when she was 17. Virginia died by suicide in 2025 at age 44.
After a judge refused to dismiss her civil lawsuit in 2022, Queen Elizabeth stripped Andrew of his military titles and patronages. He later reached an out-of-court settlement with Virginia for an undisclosed amount.
Renewed Criticism
Following the release of Virginia's posthumous memoir, Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, scrutiny surrounding Andrew intensified further.
He ultimately gave up the use of his royal titles and honors and was later stripped of remaining titles by King Charles.
Andrew was also arrested on February 19 and detained for 11 hours on suspicion of misconduct in public office — marking the first arrest of a royal since 1649, when King Charles I was executed for high treason.
Sarah Ferguson has also faced renewed attention after appearing multiple times in documents released by the U.S. Department of Justice related to Jeffrey.
Among the materials were emails in which she allegedly asked to work as Jeffrey's house assistant because she "desperately" needed money, as well as another message seeking advice about a children's charity while Jeffrey was serving time for solicitation of prostitution with a minor.
'Staying Away' From Controversial Father
Amid the ongoing fallout, the sisters are said to be prioritizing their families.
A source recently told People that Beatrice and Eugenie have been trying to "stay away" from the controversy surrounding their parents.
"They have young children, and this is their grandfather — their focus is on protecting their own children from this," the insider said.