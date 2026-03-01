EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Was Denied Hugely Expensive Demand He Made for Meghan Markle Before They Even Got Married'

William and Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story by royal reporter Russell Myers recounts how Harry, now 41, apparently sought security for Markle, 44, as she became the target of intense media scrutiny during the early days of their relationship in 2016. At the time, Markle was still a working actress best known for her role as paralegal Rachel Zane in the legal drama Suits.

Harry, the younger son of King Charles III, now 77, and the late Diana, Princess of Wales, was still a senior working royal.

According to Myers' biography, Harry was stunned to learn no pricey state-funded protection would be offered to Markle unless and until she became his fiancée. He is said to have viewed the decision as inconsistent, having observed Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44, received informal guidance and support while dating his older brother, Prince William, 43, and full protection once their engagement was announced.