Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Prince Harry
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Was Denied Hugely Expensive Demand He Made for Meghan Markle Before They Even Got Married'

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry's demand is said to have been shut down.

March 1 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Prince Harry is said to have been left "incredulous" after he apparently demanded publicly funded royal protection for Meghan Markle before their marriage – with sources now claiming he was told it would not be granted until they were formally engaged.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the claims are featured in a new biography that lays bare the deepening rift inside the royal family between the Sussexes and The Firm.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry’s Early Fight for Meghan Markle's Security

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry is said to have demanded publicly funded protection for Markle early in their relationship.

William and Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story by royal reporter Russell Myers recounts how Harry, now 41, apparently sought security for Markle, 44, as she became the target of intense media scrutiny during the early days of their relationship in 2016. At the time, Markle was still a working actress best known for her role as paralegal Rachel Zane in the legal drama Suits.

Harry, the younger son of King Charles III, now 77, and the late Diana, Princess of Wales, was still a senior working royal.

According to Myers' biography, Harry was stunned to learn no pricey state-funded protection would be offered to Markle unless and until she became his fiancée. He is said to have viewed the decision as inconsistent, having observed Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44, received informal guidance and support while dating his older brother, Prince William, 43, and full protection once their engagement was announced.

Article continues below advertisement

'One Rule for Him, Another for Me'

Photo of Princes William and Harry
Source: MEGA

The Duke of Sussex viewed the denial of protection as a double standard, according to author Russell Myers.

Myers writes Harry believed it was "one rule for him and another for me" and that he appealed to his father, then Prince Charles, and to William to intervene. The book suggests neither did so, with Charles reportedly insisting security decisions were a matter for the government rather than the palace.

A royal source said: "Security for the royals has always been a government matter, not something individual family members can simply demand. Harry's frustration was understandable on a personal level, but the system operates within strict protocols."

Another insider added: "From Harry's perspective, he believed Meghan was being exposed to unacceptable risks, even in the early days of their courtship. But from the royal family's perspective, there were strict procedures that had to be followed when it came to getting her security. That gap in expectation widened into something far more serious."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Prince William and Princess Catherine
Source: MEGA

The biographer explored the 'Cambridge Way' strategy centered on duty and discretion.

The biography also explores the internal palace response to Harry and Markle's infamous departure from royal life in 2020.

It details what Myers describes as the formation of the "Cambridge Way," a strategy apparently centered on duty and discretion, and examines the strain placed on the monarchy by the death of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022 and subsequent health challenges faced by both Catherine and Charles.

On the breakdown of the brothers' relationship, the book suggests Catherine came to believe Harry's exit from royal life was "inevitable." While William was said to be deeply saddened by his younger brother's decision, Catherine is said to have concluded Harry would struggle with being perceived as a "bit-part player" within the institution.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Sarah Ferguson, Andrew Windsor, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie

EXCLUSIVE: Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's 'Hugely Different Approaches to Their Parents' Epstein Scandal' Revealed

Photo of Jim Carrey

EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of Jim Carrey's 'Unrecognizable New Face' Revealed — With Top Plastic Surgeon Suggesting Actor Got 'Hyaluronic Acid Filler or Volumizing Treatments'

Photo of Prince William and Princess Catherine
Source: MEGA

Princess Catherine concluded that Harry’s departure from royal life was inevitable, the author claimed.

Myers said, "I've spent almost a decade following The Prince and Princess of Wales as part of the Royal pack and have always believed there's so much more to the couple than the spectacle reveals."

He added: "The result of this biography is a truly intimate portrait of William and Catherine, providing not just unparalleled insight into who they are as individuals, but seismic revelations about them as a couple and the world they inhabit. This biography moves beyond the headlines as it explores love, resilience, and their journey together as they navigate their public duties amid this unprecedented era."

A third source said: "In hindsight, the disagreement over protection was one of several early fault lines that hardened attitudes on both sides and contributed to the now long-term estrangement between Harry, Meghan and The Firm."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.