EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Was Denied Hugely Expensive Demand He Made for Meghan Markle Before They Even Got Married'
March 1 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Prince Harry is said to have been left "incredulous" after he apparently demanded publicly funded royal protection for Meghan Markle before their marriage – with sources now claiming he was told it would not be granted until they were formally engaged.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the claims are featured in a new biography that lays bare the deepening rift inside the royal family between the Sussexes and The Firm.
Prince Harry’s Early Fight for Meghan Markle's Security
William and Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story by royal reporter Russell Myers recounts how Harry, now 41, apparently sought security for Markle, 44, as she became the target of intense media scrutiny during the early days of their relationship in 2016. At the time, Markle was still a working actress best known for her role as paralegal Rachel Zane in the legal drama Suits.
Harry, the younger son of King Charles III, now 77, and the late Diana, Princess of Wales, was still a senior working royal.
According to Myers' biography, Harry was stunned to learn no pricey state-funded protection would be offered to Markle unless and until she became his fiancée. He is said to have viewed the decision as inconsistent, having observed Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44, received informal guidance and support while dating his older brother, Prince William, 43, and full protection once their engagement was announced.
'One Rule for Him, Another for Me'
Myers writes Harry believed it was "one rule for him and another for me" and that he appealed to his father, then Prince Charles, and to William to intervene. The book suggests neither did so, with Charles reportedly insisting security decisions were a matter for the government rather than the palace.
A royal source said: "Security for the royals has always been a government matter, not something individual family members can simply demand. Harry's frustration was understandable on a personal level, but the system operates within strict protocols."
Another insider added: "From Harry's perspective, he believed Meghan was being exposed to unacceptable risks, even in the early days of their courtship. But from the royal family's perspective, there were strict procedures that had to be followed when it came to getting her security. That gap in expectation widened into something far more serious."
The biography also explores the internal palace response to Harry and Markle's infamous departure from royal life in 2020.
It details what Myers describes as the formation of the "Cambridge Way," a strategy apparently centered on duty and discretion, and examines the strain placed on the monarchy by the death of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022 and subsequent health challenges faced by both Catherine and Charles.
On the breakdown of the brothers' relationship, the book suggests Catherine came to believe Harry's exit from royal life was "inevitable." While William was said to be deeply saddened by his younger brother's decision, Catherine is said to have concluded Harry would struggle with being perceived as a "bit-part player" within the institution.
Myers said, "I've spent almost a decade following The Prince and Princess of Wales as part of the Royal pack and have always believed there's so much more to the couple than the spectacle reveals."
He added: "The result of this biography is a truly intimate portrait of William and Catherine, providing not just unparalleled insight into who they are as individuals, but seismic revelations about them as a couple and the world they inhabit. This biography moves beyond the headlines as it explores love, resilience, and their journey together as they navigate their public duties amid this unprecedented era."
A third source said: "In hindsight, the disagreement over protection was one of several early fault lines that hardened attitudes on both sides and contributed to the now long-term estrangement between Harry, Meghan and The Firm."