EXCLUSIVE: Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's 'Hugely Different Approaches to Their Parents' Epstein Scandal' Revealed

Sources now said his and Ferguson's daughters have been left "shattered" by the scandal but are taking "hugely divergent approaches" in its wake. It comes after Beatrice was seen horseback riding with Andrew and her four-year-old daughter, Sienna, in January, before the latest batch of Epstein emails emerged, while Eugenie has been living in Portugal with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and their sons August and Ernest.

Insiders close to the family described the sisters' reaction in stark terms.

"Each fresh Epstein disclosure feels like a fresh blow for the sisters," the source explained. "Just when they think the worst of it might be behind them, something else surfaces and drags it all back into the spotlight. It's completely emotionally exhausting for them.

"There's a deep frustration that this controversy still overshadows so much of their lives. Beatrice and Eugenie can't escape the association, whether in their professional work or their private circles, and that constant scrutiny takes a toll both behind closed doors and in the public arena."