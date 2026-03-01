EXCLUSIVE: Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's 'Hugely Different Approaches to Their Parents' Epstein Scandal' Revealed
March 1 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Under-pressure Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are said to be charting sharply different courses as the fallout from their parents' links to Jeffrey Epstein causes havoc, with insiders telling RadarOnline.com the two sisters are united in private anguish but divided in public strategy.
Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35 – the daughters of ex-Prince Andrew, 66, and Sarah Ferguson, also 66 – were left reeling when Andrew was stripped of his royal and military patronages by his elder brother King Charles last year after concerns over his association with convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in prison in 2019 at 66.
Andrew has denied wrongdoing, but recent disclosures from the U.S. Department of Justice, including emails showing Ferguson appealing to Epstein for financial assistance, have led to her ex-husband being arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
They relate to claims he shared sensitive information with serial abuser Epstein while serving as a U.K. trade envoy between 2010 and 2011, and that he invited Epstein and a 26-year-old Russian model to Buckingham Palace for dinner.
Sisters Left 'Shattered' as Fallout Deepens
Sources now said his and Ferguson's daughters have been left "shattered" by the scandal but are taking "hugely divergent approaches" in its wake. It comes after Beatrice was seen horseback riding with Andrew and her four-year-old daughter, Sienna, in January, before the latest batch of Epstein emails emerged, while Eugenie has been living in Portugal with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and their sons August and Ernest.
Insiders close to the family described the sisters' reaction in stark terms.
"Each fresh Epstein disclosure feels like a fresh blow for the sisters," the source explained. "Just when they think the worst of it might be behind them, something else surfaces and drags it all back into the spotlight. It's completely emotionally exhausting for them.
"There's a deep frustration that this controversy still overshadows so much of their lives. Beatrice and Eugenie can't escape the association, whether in their professional work or their private circles, and that constant scrutiny takes a toll both behind closed doors and in the public arena."
Loyalty Versus Distance
A separate insider said about their responses differing: "Beatrice has always had a fiercely loyal streak, especially when it comes to her father. Her instinct is to stand by Andrew and show solidarity, regardless of the public backlash. She feels that turning away in difficult moments would only deepen the fracture.
"But Eugenie is taking a more cautious approach. Her priority is protecting her husband and children, and preserving the credibility she has built in her own career. For her, creating some physical and symbolic distance is not about disloyalty, it's about stability and shielding her immediate family from further fallout."
A royal source said: "They were genuinely shaken by the tone and content of those newly released Epstein emails. It's painful to see their mother portrayed in that light, and the renewed focus on the allegations involving their father has been deeply unsettling for them."
"There's embarrassment, yes, but also a great deal of sadness. At the same time, they're realistic. They understand that how they respond now, the choices they make, the company they keep, and the image they project will shape their long-term standing. They're thinking carefully about every step."
Another insider said the sisters are united by the fact they are both likely to focus on their respective careers in Britain. Beatrice runs a tech advisory firm, while Eugenie works for art gallery Hauser and Wirth.
"Beatrice and Eugenie had been building strong professional ties in the Middle East, but that momentum is likely to pause while this plays out," the source said. "The focus now is on managing the immediate fallout rather than expanding their international profiles.
"For the foreseeable future, they will be extremely careful about public optics. Being seen alongside their parents would only reignite scrutiny, so maintaining visible separation is seen as the safest course. It's an incredibly painful position to be in; they are navigating loyalty, reputation, and personal grief all at once, and it's weighing heavily on both of them."