EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of Jim Carrey's 'Unrecognizable New Face' Revealed — With Top Plastic Surgeon Suggesting Actor Got 'Hyaluronic Acid Filler or Volumizing Treatments'

The comedian, 64, sparked alarm at the César Film Awards in Paris, where his face appeared fuller than in previous red carpet events. Triple-board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Raffi Hovsepian breaks down the changes in Carrey's face.

Jim Carrey 's famous face was declared "unrecognizable" by many fans after he made a rare public appearance at a French awards show, but it isn't due to radical cosmetic work , a top plastic surgeon tells RadarOnline.com exclusively.

Dr. Hovsepian examined photos of Carrey's awards show appearance on February 27 with ones from 2024, breaking down the face's main anatomical "aesthetic units" for analysis.

The Mask star's forehead and brow area are "consistent with normal male aging rather than surgical alteration."

While Carrey's eye area "shows mild hollowing and some skin laxity consistent with age," the doctor didn't see evidence of a blepharoplasty.

Dr. Hovsepian notes, "If anything, the changes here appear consistent with natural volume loss and dermal thinning."