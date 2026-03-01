EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of Jim Carrey's 'Unrecognizable New Face' Revealed — With Top Plastic Surgeon Suggesting Actor Got 'Hyaluronic Acid Filler or Volumizing Treatments'
March 1 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
Jim Carrey's famous face was declared "unrecognizable" by many fans after he made a rare public appearance at a French awards show, but it isn't due to radical cosmetic work, a top plastic surgeon tells RadarOnline.com exclusively.
The comedian, 64, sparked alarm at the César Film Awards in Paris, where his face appeared fuller than in previous red carpet events. Triple-board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Raffi Hovsepian breaks down the changes in Carrey's face.
'Normal Male Aging' Rather Than Plastic Surgery
Dr. Hovsepian examined photos of Carrey's awards show appearance on February 27 with ones from 2024, breaking down the face's main anatomical "aesthetic units" for analysis.
The Mask star's forehead and brow area are "consistent with normal male aging rather than surgical alteration."
While Carrey's eye area "shows mild hollowing and some skin laxity consistent with age," the doctor didn't see evidence of a blepharoplasty.
Dr. Hovsepian notes, "If anything, the changes here appear consistent with natural volume loss and dermal thinning."
Fillers or Post-Treatment Swelling
The midface and cheek area is where Dr. Hovsepian saw "the most noticeable shift" in Carrey's look.
"Compared to earlier images, there seems to be slightly increased fullness" in the cheek area, which he says could be due to mild hyaluronic acid filler or temporary post-treatment swelling if volumizing treatments were recent.
The plastic surgery pro points out that "The male midface is ideally flatter and more structural. When fullness increases here, it can soften masculine definition."
When it comes to Carrey's lower face, he saw "some softening along the jawline relative to his earlier appearances." Dr. Hovsepian points out that this is "extremely common with aging."
'Natural Structural Aging'
Some fans called out Carrey for looking like actor Mickey Rourke, whose face has changed radically due to numerous plastic surgery procedures.
Dr. Hovsepian said that he didn't see any evidence of "something 'gone wrong,'" as some Carrey observers speculated.
"I see a man in his 60s with natural structural aging and possibly modest aesthetic maintenance that may read differently under certain lighting conditions," he explains.
Dr. Hovsepian adds that if Carrey has gone under the knife, it has been very "conservative" work, such as "subtle volumizing interventions."
"The most important principle in male aesthetics is preserving character. Jim Carrey’s face still moves naturally and retains identity, which suggests any intervention has been conservative rather than extreme," he observes.
Jim Carrey's Return to Hollywood
Carrey stepped away from acting for a long duration after becoming one of the most bankable Hollywood stars of the 1990s and early aughts.
He returned to the big screen after a four-year hiatus for 2020's Sonic the Hedgehog, and played the villainous Dr. Ivo "Eggman" Robotnik in the original movie and two sequels in 2022 and 2024.
Carrey's famous face isn't on display, as he dons a more cartoon-ish mad-scientist vibe to play the character, which is why fans might be so shocked to see the funnyman's real appearance away from the silver screen.
The Truman Show star explained why he returned to acting for the franchise in a December 2024 interview.
"I came back to this universe because, first of all, I get to play a genius. Which is a bit of a stretch," he joked, adding, "And, you know, it's just I bought a lot of stuff, and I need the money, frankly."