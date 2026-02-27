Jim Carrey Looks 'Unrecognizable' During Rare Award Show Appearance in Paris — as Fans Suspect Reclusive Actor Secretly Had 'Plastic Surgery'
Feb. 27 2026, Updated 6:14 p.m. ET
Hollywood comedy legend Jim Carrey has sparked plastic surgery rumors after his appearance baffled some of his fans during a rare public sighting at the César Film Awards in Paris, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Some viewers went so far as to claim he looked "unrecognizable" and wondered if it was actually him, while others suggested that he'd gotten everything from Botox and cheek fillers to surgeries on his eyes to alter his iconic look.
Jim Carrey Leaves Fans Stunned With 'New' Look
On Thursday, February 26, Carrey took the stage to accept the 2026 honorary César Award, giving a short speech in French.
"As an actor, each character you play is like clay in the sculptor’s hands, which you shape to your heart’s desire," he said. "How fortunate I have been to share this art with so many people who have truly opened their hearts to me."
However, fans swiftly took to social media to voice their surprise at his shocking look.
One X user declared, "It’s impossible that this is him. His entire talent is making different faces. There is no way he did this facial transformation. He looks nothing like Jim Carey."
A second fan agreed, "He pops up out of nowhere at an award show, looking completely different, speaking French, like for real this can't be him," as a third person noted, "Celebrities gotta chill on the surgery."
Jim Carrey Supporters Defend Actor
However, others came to The Mask actor's defense. One person claimed he was clearly "still recognizable as Jim Carrey," while another said they "just love to see Jim this happy and at peace" in life.
A separate X user chimed in, "People change, but the talent remains. Jim Carrey is still the genius behind the laughter, even if the look is different."
Another fan insisted they, too, still recognized that "classic" Carrey "spark" in his eyes.
"We’ve grown up with his movies, so seeing him change is just a reminder of how much time has passed," they continued. "Still a legend regardless of how much his appearance or voice changes."
Meanwhile, one Internet sleuth suggested the seemingly dramatic transformation was nothing more than a result of him getting rid of his longtime facial hair.
"He shaves after years of a wild beard and is suddenly 'unrecognizable,'" the fan wrote. "Kind of like when Johnny Depp was seen without makeup for the first time in 40 years, and people claimed he was sick and dying."
Inside Past Rumors of Plastic Surgery
This isn't the first time that fans of the beloved comedian have wondered if he's had a little work done over his decades-long career.
Last year, Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, Dr. Millicent Rovelo, told Radar that it was "clear" to her that Carrey had undergone an eyelid surgery known as "upper blepharoplasty."
"In the 2024 photos, he has a lot of excess skin of his upper eyelids hanging over the outer edges of the eyes," Dr Rovelo explained. "In the most recent video of him, you can see that the excess skin is removed, and that makes his eyes appear larger and rounder."
Carrey has not made an official statement on the rumors of plastic surgery.