EXCLUSIVE: Jim Carrey's Christmas Smash Secrets — How Rubber-Faced Comic Created Magic and Mayhem on Set of 'The Grinch'
Dec. 25 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
Jim Carrey stole the spotlight in the hit movie, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Based on Dr. Seuss' beloved 1957 book, the 2000 fantasy comedy was directed by Ron Howard and narrated by Anthony Hopkins, who famously recorded his entire narration in a single day.
The film features a true Who's Who of Whoville: Jeffrey Tambor as Mayor Augustus May Who, Christine Baranski as the glamorous Martha May Whovier, Molly Shannon as Betty Lou Who, Bill Irwin as Postmaster Lou Lou Who and a 6-year-old Taylor Momsen as Cindy Lou Who.
The Smile That Sealed It
Dr. Seuss, whose real name was Theodor Geisel, had been fiercely protective of his work. But after his death in 1991, his widow, Audrey Geisel, cautiously began opening the door to Hollywood.
In 1998, she invited pitches for a live-action Grinch – with ironclad rules. Any actor considered for the role had to be "of comparable stature to Jack Nicholson, Jim Carrey, Robin Williams and Dustin Hoffman."
Writers and directors, she added, had to be proven million-dollar talents.
When Geisel visited Carrey on the set of Man on the Moon in 1999, he was still deep in character as Andy Kaufman – so deep that he referred to "Jim" in the third person.
Director Ron Howard later recalled how Carrey suddenly turned away, then slowly turned back and revealed the Grinch's unmistakable face, using nothing but his own expressions.
Geisel called it "the most impossible smile any human being could generate."
Shortly after, she granted the rights.
Carrey Was the Only Choice
For Howard, that moment changed everything. Carrey had always been his only choice.
"If Audrey had rejected Jim," Howard admitted, "I would have fought to secure the rights – then stepped aside as director. I was convinced he was the only person for the part."
Geisel trusted Howard and Universal Studios, saying, "Their word was their bond."
Howard transformed 11 soundstages into the glitter-wrapped world of Whoville – the largest physical movie set ever built at the time.
Legendary makeup artist Rick Baker crafted the Grinch suit, but studio executives worried Carrey would vanish under layers of prosthetics.
"The costume can't suppress who I am," Carrey insisted. "I come through the suit."
An early idea to simply paint him green was quickly scrapped after test footage made him instantly recognizable.
The Suit Nearly Broke Him
Once production began, however, Carrey quickly learned that the suit was no joke. The spandex bodysuit covered in green yak hair and heavy facial prosthetics felt, as he described it, like "being buried alive every day."
The first full makeup application took eight agonizing hours.
"I went back to my trailer, put my leg through the wall, and told Ron I couldn't do the movie," he said.
Eventually, the team reduced the process to two and a half hours to apply and one hour to remove – but it was still repeated 92 times.
Grinch Mayhem Behind Scenes
Carrey grew so agitated during makeup sessions that one artist took a leave of absence. Producer Brian Grazer even brought in a former CIA operative to train Carrey in endurance torture.
To calm himself, Carrey listened to the Bee Gees every day.
"I learned patience," he said. "It was amazing."
Geisel retained veto power over the film and used it often, rejecting eight script drafts and cutting most adult jokes.
Max the dog was played by six different rescue dogs, each trained for specific tasks.
Meanwhile, Momsen regularly brought Carrey his favorite Canadian candy bar, Crunchie.
"If Jim forgot his lines," she laughed, "it was because he was all hyped up on sugar."