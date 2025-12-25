Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Jim Carrey
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Jim Carrey's Christmas Smash Secrets — How Rubber-Faced Comic Created Magic and Mayhem on Set of 'The Grinch'

Jim Carrey has revealed 'The Grinch' Christmas set secrets behind on-set magic and mayhem.
Source: MEGA

Jim Carrey has revealed 'The Grinch' Christmas set secrets behind on-set magic and mayhem.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 25 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Jim Carrey stole the spotlight in the hit movie, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

Based on Dr. Seuss' beloved 1957 book, the 2000 fantasy comedy was directed by Ron Howard and narrated by Anthony Hopkins, who famously recorded his entire narration in a single day.

The film features a true Who's Who of Whoville: Jeffrey Tambor as Mayor Augustus May Who, Christine Baranski as the glamorous Martha May Whovier, Molly Shannon as Betty Lou Who, Bill Irwin as Postmaster Lou Lou Who and a 6-year-old Taylor Momsen as Cindy Lou Who.

Article continues below advertisement

The Smile That Sealed It

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Ron Howard recalled Jim Carrey revealing the Grinch expression on the 'Man on the Moon' set before rights were approved.
Source: MEGA

Ron Howard recalled Jim Carrey revealing the Grinch expression on the 'Man on the Moon' set before rights were approved.

Article continues below advertisement

Dr. Seuss, whose real name was Theodor Geisel, had been fiercely protective of his work. But after his death in 1991, his widow, Audrey Geisel, cautiously began opening the door to Hollywood.

In 1998, she invited pitches for a live-action Grinch – with ironclad rules. Any actor considered for the role had to be "of comparable stature to Jack Nicholson, Jim Carrey, Robin Williams and Dustin Hoffman."

Writers and directors, she added, had to be proven million-dollar talents.

When Geisel visited Carrey on the set of Man on the Moon in 1999, he was still deep in character as Andy Kaufman – so deep that he referred to "Jim" in the third person.

Director Ron Howard later recalled how Carrey suddenly turned away, then slowly turned back and revealed the Grinch's unmistakable face, using nothing but his own expressions.

Geisel called it "the most impossible smile any human being could generate."

Shortly after, she granted the rights.

Article continues below advertisement

Carrey Was the Only Choice

Article continues below advertisement
jim carrey the grinch christmas set secrets
Source: MEGA

Anthony Hopkins narrated 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas' after recording the full narration in a single day.

Article continues below advertisement

For Howard, that moment changed everything. Carrey had always been his only choice.

"If Audrey had rejected Jim," Howard admitted, "I would have fought to secure the rights – then stepped aside as director. I was convinced he was the only person for the part."

Geisel trusted Howard and Universal Studios, saying, "Their word was their bond."

Howard transformed 11 soundstages into the glitter-wrapped world of Whoville – the largest physical movie set ever built at the time.

Legendary makeup artist Rick Baker crafted the Grinch suit, but studio executives worried Carrey would vanish under layers of prosthetics.

"The costume can't suppress who I am," Carrey insisted. "I come through the suit."

An early idea to simply paint him green was quickly scrapped after test footage made him instantly recognizable.

Article continues below advertisement

The Suit Nearly Broke Him

Article continues below advertisement
Makeup artist Rick Baker designed the Grinch suit that required repeated prosthetic applications during filming.
Source: MEGA; UNIVERSAL PICTURES/YOUTUBE

Makeup artist Rick Baker designed the Grinch suit that required repeated prosthetic applications during filming.

Article continues below advertisement

Once production began, however, Carrey quickly learned that the suit was no joke. The spandex bodysuit covered in green yak hair and heavy facial prosthetics felt, as he described it, like "being buried alive every day."

The first full makeup application took eight agonizing hours.

"I went back to my trailer, put my leg through the wall, and told Ron I couldn't do the movie," he said.

Eventually, the team reduced the process to two and a half hours to apply and one hour to remove – but it was still repeated 92 times.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of The Pogues

EXCLUSIVE: Fans Fume Over 'Radio Boycott' Blocking a Bid to Finally Get an Uncensored Version of 'Fairytale of New York' To the No1 Christmas Chart Spot

Photo of Princess Kate and Prince William

EXCLUSIVE: The Promise Kate Middleton Has Made to Prince William That is Giving Him 'Best Christmas of His Life'

Article continues below advertisement

Grinch Mayhem Behind Scenes

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Audrey Geisel maintained creative control after Dr. Seuss' death, rejecting multiple script drafts during development.
Source: MEGA

Audrey Geisel maintained creative control after Dr. Seuss' death, rejecting multiple script drafts during development.

Carrey grew so agitated during makeup sessions that one artist took a leave of absence. Producer Brian Grazer even brought in a former CIA operative to train Carrey in endurance torture.

To calm himself, Carrey listened to the Bee Gees every day.

"I learned patience," he said. "It was amazing."

Geisel retained veto power over the film and used it often, rejecting eight script drafts and cutting most adult jokes.

Max the dog was played by six different rescue dogs, each trained for specific tasks.

Meanwhile, Momsen regularly brought Carrey his favorite Canadian candy bar, Crunchie.

"If Jim forgot his lines," she laughed, "it was because he was all hyped up on sugar."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.