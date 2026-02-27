EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Full Shocking Story of Andrew Windsor's Arrest — Including How He Stiffed King Charles of Millions and Is Being Stabbed in the Back by Sarah Ferguson
Feb. 27 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
As disgraced Andrew Windsor faces charges related to his financial dealings with sick pedo Jeffrey Epstein that carry a life sentence, and his brother, King Charles III, is siding with authorities in their investigation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The full fallout following Windsor's arrest shows a trail of how he stiffed the monarch for millions of dollars, while his odious ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, has stabbed him in the back ever since their royal titles were stripped due to new developments in the Epstein scandal.
'High Treason'
Andrew was arrested on February 19 for misconduct in public office, after emails released by the U.S. Department of Justice on January 30 showed he was passing along confidential government information to Epstein while serving as a UK trade envoy in 2010 and 2011.
"This is high treason," royal expert Hilary Fordwich said of Windsor's emails, where he forwarded sensitive information on his visits to Singapore, Vietnam, Hong Kong, and China to Epstein.
Within five minutes of receiving the emails personally, the former royal immediately passed them along to Epstein, as they showed details of investment opportunities
"I really do think this is going to be one of the final nails in the coffin. It confirms Andrew’s despicable character. Not only is he disloyal to his own family, but he’s also willing to betray his nation," Fordwich scoffed.
'The Law Must Take It's Course'
Charles' statement following Windsor's arrest showed he had no loyalty left for the royal outcast.
"Let me state clearly: the law must take its course," he declared at the time, adding that the Thames Valley Police's investigation will have “our full and wholehearted support and co-operation."
Meanwhile, a royal insider claimed: "I think now King Charles threw his brother under the bus, quietly giving the authorities the order to investigate and send his brother to prison.
"He told them to go for it because he is furious at Andrew and doesn’t want the royal family to continue being tainted by this scandal. He wants it – and his brother – to go away."
Sarah Ferguson Abandons Andrew Windsor in His Time of Need
The insider went on to share, "Charles may actually be willing to give information to the authorities because Andrew has caused him and the throne more harm than good."
Windsor has also been abandoned by Ferguson, who continued to live rent-free with her ex at Windsor's Royal Lodge starting in 2008, until they were evicted by the king after he stripped their titles in October 2025.
Sources say she "stabbed him in the back" by not relocating with him to Wood Hall on the Sandringham estate and instead flying to the United Arab Emirates to stay out of sight as his latest scandal continued to unfold.
Ferguson reportedly had checked into a pricey Swiss wellness retreat at the time of his arrest, continuing to lay low.
Andrew Windsor's Longtime Association With Jeffrey Epstein
Arrogant Windsor has been a stain on the family for years. He and Ferguson both remained in close contact with Epstein following his 2008 conviction for solicitation of prostitution with a minor.
While the former Duchess of York seemed to love the financial help she got from the pedophile, Windsor's vile connections included allegedly having s-- with Epstein's underage trafficking victims.
After Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre sued Windsor in civil court in 2021 for allegedly sexually abusing her when she was 17, he proclaimed his innocence and wanted the case to go to trial.
However, Windsor ended up settling with her out of court the following year, reportedly paying her millions of dollars that Charles and his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, had loaned him, which he never repaid.