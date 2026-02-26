EXCLUSIVE: How Andrew Windsor Could be Jailed for Same Time as Ghislaine Maxwell If He's Linked to Epstein's U.K. Trafficking

Fresh analysis of flight logs, booking records, and fuel receipts indicates Epstein flew in and out of Britain more than 60 times, including landings at RAF Northolt as recently as 2015. Associates allegedly arranged commercial flights for young women through U.K. airports up to June 2019 – one month before his arrest.

A senior legal source said: "If evidence shows that individuals were moved through U.K. airports or R.A.F. bases with a view to exploitation, and with the help of figures like Andrew, prosecutors would be under immense pressure to examine who facilitated that travel. The statute is clear – encouragement and foresight matter."

And if Andrew can be linked to such trafficking, he could end up doing the same 20-year stretch Maxwell is currently doing.

Andrew was arrested on his 66th birthday amid searches of his properties and quizzed by cops for nearly 12 hours on suspicion of misconduct in public office, linked to his time as a trade envoy for Britain, during which he is thought to have shared highly sensitive information with his pedophile pal Epstein.

The maximum sentence for the offense is life behind bars.