Prince Andrew
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: How Andrew Windsor Could be Jailed for Same Time as Ghislaine Maxwell If He's Linked to Epstein's U.K. Trafficking

Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell and Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Andrew Windsor could find himself decades behind bars.

Feb. 26 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Andrew Windsor could face prison for the same length of time as Ghislaine Maxwell if British prosecutors conclude he facilitated trafficking linked to Jeffrey Epstein's U.K. movements, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former prince, 66, is free "under investigation" after being arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, prompting renewed scrutiny of his historic association with Epstein, who died in 2019 aged 66 while awaiting trial on federal s---trafficking charges.

Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell

Maxwell began a 20-year prison sentence in the U.S. for trafficking offenses.

Under Section 2 of the Modern Slavery Act 2015, arranging or facilitating the travel of another person with a view to exploitation constitutes a criminal offense – regardless of whether the individual consents.

Maxwell, now 64, is serving a 20-year sentence in the U.S. for trafficking offenses linked to her part in Epstein's global s-- trafficking operation.

Legal Experts Weigh in on UK Trafficking Laws

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein and its 'Lolita' express
Source: MEGA

Attorney Perry Wander have alleged that Andrew Windsor actively encouraged a victim to travel on Epstein’s aircraft.

Perry Wander, a Beverly Hills attorney who has represented sexual abuse victims for two decades, said: "In my professional legal opinion, based upon the facts presented, if a prosecutor in the United Kingdom were to apply the governing statutory framework under the Modern Slavery Act 2015, a reasonable basis would exist to conclude that criminal liability for trafficking could be established."

Wander represents a woman who said Windsor introduced her to Epstein and Maxwell at Windsor Castle in the early 2000s. She later visited Epstein's Palm Beach mansion and his private Caribbean island, where she alleges she was sexually assaulted multiple times.

The woman received a payout from the Epstein estate last year.

Why Would He Encourage Me to Spend Time With Epstein?'

Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Epstein flew in and out of Britain more than 60 times according to flight logs.

Wander added: "My client was introduced to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell by then Prince Andrew, and Andrew actively encouraged and facilitated my client's travel aboard Epstein's private aircraft."

He added: "If a prosecutor applied these facts to Section 2 of the Modern Slavery Act 2015, the encouragement and facilitation of travel – combined with knowledge or reasonable foresight of sexual exploitation – could satisfy the statutory elements of human trafficking for purposes of sexual exploitation."

The lawyer further claimed when his client confided she had been "treated inappropriately" by Epstein, Windsor replied he "wasn't surprised" because someone else had made a similar allegation. "She remembers thinking, 'If he knew that, why would he encourage me to spend time with Epstein?'" Wander said.

Windsor has always vehemently denied wrongdoing and has repeatedly rejected claims by Epstein s-- trafficking victim, Virginia Giuffre, that she was trafficked to him.

Flight Logs and U.K. Travel Under Fresh Scrutiny

Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Andrew Windsor reportedly shared sensitive government information with Epstein during his time as a trade envoy.

Fresh analysis of flight logs, booking records, and fuel receipts indicates Epstein flew in and out of Britain more than 60 times, including landings at RAF Northolt as recently as 2015. Associates allegedly arranged commercial flights for young women through U.K. airports up to June 2019 – one month before his arrest.

A senior legal source said: "If evidence shows that individuals were moved through U.K. airports or R.A.F. bases with a view to exploitation, and with the help of figures like Andrew, prosecutors would be under immense pressure to examine who facilitated that travel. The statute is clear – encouragement and foresight matter."

And if Andrew can be linked to such trafficking, he could end up doing the same 20-year stretch Maxwell is currently doing.

Andrew was arrested on his 66th birthday amid searches of his properties and quizzed by cops for nearly 12 hours on suspicion of misconduct in public office, linked to his time as a trade envoy for Britain, during which he is thought to have shared highly sensitive information with his pedophile pal Epstein.

The maximum sentence for the offense is life behind bars.

