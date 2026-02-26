JFK Jr. Crash Mystery Solved — How His Wife Carolyn Bessette's 'Fatal' Cell Phone Call May Have Mangled Plane Instruments

On July 21, 1999, the wreckage and the bodies of Kennedy, Bessette, and her sister, were found by Navy divers. After they were identified, Ted Kennedy released a statement on behalf of the family confirming their deaths.

"We are filled with unspeakable grief and sadness by the loss of John and Carolyn and Lauren Bessette. John was a shining light in all our lives and in the lives of the nation and the world that first came to know him as a little boy," he said in a statement obtained by The Washington Post.

"We are more grateful than we can ever say for the support of our family, our friends, and so many of our fellow Americans who opened their hearts to John," the statement continued. "We also thank in a very special way the men and women who have worked well and long and hard in these past days to find John, Carolyn, and Lauren. We will never forget the dedication, the professionalism, and the sensitivity they have shown."