EXCLUSIVE: Kennedy Curse Strikes Again! Caroline Now Faces Losing Her Daughter Tatiana to Terminal Cancer After Death of Her Father, Mother, Uncle and JFK Jr.
Dec. 29 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Reeling Caroline Kennedy Schlossberg is close to an emotional collapse, family members and political insiders fear, after doctors gave her beloved middle child less than a year to live, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a stunning disclosure, Tatiana Schlossberg has revealed she's battling acute myeloid leukemia with a rare inversion 3 mutation, a terminal form of the blood cell cancer.
'Finally at Her Breaking Point'
"Caroline has always been incredibly strong, but there are fears she's finally at her breaking point – especially in the face of losing a child," said the source.
Tatiana, a Yale- and Oxford-trained journalist, 35, received the death sentence last year immediately after giving birth to a daughter whose name has not been publicly released.
She also has a 3-year-old son, Edwin, with her urologist husband, George Moran. Kennedy family sources said Tatiana's illness has floored her 68-year-old mother, who has survived more than her share of tragedy as part of America's first family of politics.
A Family Curse?
Caroline's father, President John F. Kennedy, was assassinated in 1963 when she was only 5. Her uncle, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, was gunned down five years later. Her mother, Jacqueline Kennedy, died at 64 from non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in 1994, and her only sibling, John F. Kennedy Jr., perished in a plane crash five years later.
"She's convinced a curse is haunting her family," an insider claimed.
"She had long prayed the tragedies that have devastated the Kennedys would end with the generation before her. But when her brother John died in 1999 at just 38 ... she was again consumed by fears the horrors would never subside. Now that those fears have been realized, it's no wonder she's struggling to go on."
Sources added Tatiana's diagnosis may be the final nail in Caroline's own political aspirations. She's served as ambassador to both Australia and Japan, and previous reports that she may be weighing a presidential run in 2028 now seem questionable at best, according to one family friend.
"Who knows," added the insider. "The question is, does Caroline even have the strength to get past another horrible tragedy?"