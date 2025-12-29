EXCLUSIVE: Kennedy Curse Strikes Again! Caroline Now Faces Losing Her Daughter Tatiana to Terminal Cancer After Death of Her Father, Mother, Uncle and JFK Jr.

"Caroline has always been incredibly strong, but there are fears she's finally at her breaking point – especially in the face of losing a child," said the source.

Tatiana, a Yale- and Oxford-trained journalist, 35, received the death sentence last year immediately after giving birth to a daughter whose name has not been publicly released.

She also has a 3-year-old son, Edwin, with her urologist husband, George Moran. Kennedy family sources said Tatiana's illness has floored her 68-year-old mother, who has survived more than her share of tragedy as part of America's first family of politics.