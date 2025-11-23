Kennedy Family New Tragedy: JFK's Granddaughter Reveals Agonizing Cancer Fight to Stay Alive for Her Two Young Children

The 35-year-old author and former New York Times journalist announced the news in a deeply personal essay published in The New Yorker, where she wrote, "Maybe my brain is replaying my life now because I have a terminal diagnosis, and all these memories will be lost."

Tatiana Schlossberg, the granddaughter of former President John F. Kennedy , has revealed she has less than a year to live following a devastating cancer diagnosis, RadarOnline.com can report.

In January, she began participating in a clinical trial for CAR-T-cell therapy, an emerging form of immunotherapy used for certain blood cancers. Despite her efforts, Schlossberg said doctors have told her she has fewer than 12 months remaining.

Schlossberg explained that doctors discovered her acute myeloid leukemia — complicated by a rare mutation known as Inversion 3 — just hours after she gave birth to her second child in May 2024. Since then, she has undergone intense treatment, including chemotherapy, blood transfusions, and a bone-marrow transplant over the course of 18 months.

Doctors discovered her cancer hours after she gave birth to her second child in May 2024.

The Yale and Oxford graduate has been married since 2017 to George Moran, a urologist she met as an undergraduate. The couple shares two young children: 3-year-old Edwin and an 18-month-old daughter.

In her essay, Schlossberg expressed anguish over the likelihood that her children will grow up with little memory of her. "My first thought was that my kids, whose faces live permanently on the inside of my eyelids, wouldn't remember me," she wrote. "My son might have a few memories, but he'll probably start confusing them with pictures he sees or stories he hears. I didn't ever really get to take care of my daughter — I couldn't change her diaper or give her a bath or feed her."

Schlossberg is the middle child of Caroline Kennedy, 67, and Edwin Schlossberg, 80. Her younger brother, Jack, 32, who recently launched a congressional campaign, alluded to her illness earlier this month when he said he shaved his head "in solidarity with someone close to him who is sick." After her diagnosis became public, he posted, "Life is short — let it rip."

Schlossberg also wrote that her immediate family has been helping to raise her two young children amid her treatment, and described the heartbreak of adding further tragedy to her mother's already turbulent life.

"For my whole life, I have tried to be good, to be a good student and a good sister and a good daughter, and to protect my mother and never make her upset or angry," she stated. "Now I have added a new tragedy to her life, to our family's life, and there's nothing I can do to stop it."

Schlossberg's article was published on November 22 — the 62nd anniversary of her grandfather's 1963 assassination.