Home > Exclusives > John F Kennedy
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: JFK Assassination Bombshell — Forensic Doctor Claims Gunned-Down Prez Was Shot 'From the Front' On Deadly Dallas Day

kennedy motorcade in dallas.


A forensic expert has a different take on John F Kennedy's assassination.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 21 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

On the eve of the 62nd anniversary of John F. Kennedy's assassination, one forensic expert has exclusively told RadarOnline.com his research has found the official story about the president's murder to be incorrect.

Dr. David Mantik, who has spent years poring over JFK's autopsy files, has concluded Kennedy was actually shot in the front of his head.

Kennedy's X-rays Mark the Spot Where He Was Shot

Photo of John F Kennedy


The doctor contends Kennedy was shot in the front of the head.

According to the official Warren Commission report, Kennedy was shot three times in the back of his neck and head. But Mantik, who has been studying the Kennedy assassination for more than 30 years, had different findings when he examined the medical records from that fateful day.

"On the X-rays, tiny, metallic particles at the high, right forehead could only derive from a frontal shot," Mantik insisted. "Furthermore, an autopsy photograph shows an incision at this precise site."

He then went into greater detail, explaining, "On one X-ray, a keyhole fracture is seen in the right temporal bone – consistent with a bullet entry via the right temple. This shot caused the gaping hole in the right ear.

"This fracture does not appear in the pre-mortem JFK X-ray. Nor is a fracture seen on the left side of the autopsy photograph."

Kennedy was Shot Multiple Times, from Multiple Angles

photo of john f kennedy


The official story is that Kennedy was shot multiple times in the back of his head.

Kennedy died in Dallas on November 22, 1963, after Lee Harvey Oswald is believed to have opened fire while the then-president's open-topped limousine passed the Texas School Book Depository.

But Mantik said that's not entirely accurate either. According to his research, Kennedy was shot multiple times, from multiple angles.

"There was no single fatal shot," Mantik insists. "The X-rays show three successful head shots. Any one of them would likely have been fatal. These professional assassination teams could not tolerate failure."

Mantik said the X-rays he studied at the National Archives and Records Administration revealed, "tiny, metallic particles at the high, right forehead, (which) could only derive from a frontal shot."

He elaborated: "On one X-ray, a keyhole fracture is seen in the right temporal bone, consistent with a bullet entry via the right temple.

"This shot caused a gaping hole at the right rear."

Lee Harvey Oswald was 'Innocent'

photo of lee harvey osawald


Lee Harvey Oswald was suspected of the assassination.

That version of events is supported by a presidential historian who told us he has the paperwork to prove Oswald was "completely innocent," and set up by the U.S. government to take the fall.

Retired Air Force intelligence major turned historian Ralph Ganis told RadarOnline.com Oswald was a "patsy."

According to Ganis, before that fateful day in 1963, Oswald had been dishonorably discharged from the Marine Corps. He had been desperately trying to get that reversed ever since.

Oswald was Set Up to Be the 'Fall Guy'

photo of jack ruby shooting lee harvey oswald.


Oswald was killed by Jack Ruby before anyone could learn the truth.

Ganis contends a secret government mercenary group, originally formed to covertly eliminate foreign threats and leaders, was tasked with killing Kennedy and positioning Oswald in Dallas before the shooting.

Oswald agreed to line the parade route in hopes of impressing military bigwigs who could re-establish his rank.

"He was manipulated by the people who were posing as the federal agents," Ganis claimed to RadarOnline.com. "He probably thought he was there to save the president, and that he was going to become a hero, and that would reverse his dishonorable discharge."

What Oswald didn't know was that he was singled out to actually be the fall guy – something he realized too late.

Ganis continued: "He thought he was working for the good guys. When he saw that the president had been shot, he panicked. He realized he had been set up."

