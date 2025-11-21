EXCLUSIVE: JFK Assassination Bombshell — Forensic Doctor Claims Gunned-Down Prez Was Shot 'From the Front' On Deadly Dallas Day

According to the official Warren Commission report, Kennedy was shot three times in the back of his neck and head. But Mantik, who has been studying the Kennedy assassination for more than 30 years, had different findings when he examined the medical records from that fateful day.

"On the X-rays, tiny, metallic particles at the high, right forehead could only derive from a frontal shot," Mantik insisted. "Furthermore, an autopsy photograph shows an incision at this precise site."

He then went into greater detail, explaining, "On one X-ray, a keyhole fracture is seen in the right temporal bone – consistent with a bullet entry via the right temple. This shot caused the gaping hole in the right ear.

"This fracture does not appear in the pre-mortem JFK X-ray. Nor is a fracture seen on the left side of the autopsy photograph."