EXCLUSIVE: REAL Reason Harrison Ford Has Turned to TV Revealed – 'He Was Just Totally Sick of Not Landing Cinema Hits!'
Aging big-screen titan Harrison Ford has seen his box office draw dropping fast – and that's why the Star Wars icon chose to fly high on TV, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 82-year-old actor's latest movie foray in Captain America: Brave New World earned the painful distinction of being the worst-reviewed film in Marvel's history.
And after a big first week, box office receipts dropped 68 percent the following week – with the film is not expected to make back its $425million production and promotion cost.
That turkey followed another flop as the fifth installment of the Indiana Jones franchise, released in 2023, reportedly lost $130million.
But Ford's career is once again percolating after he downsized to the small screen.
His Yellowstone prequel, 1923, has been a ratings smash on Paramount, while his other series, the dramedy Shrinking, was recently renewed for a third season on Apple TV.
One reviewer gushed over his Shrinking performance as Parkinson's-stricken therapist Dr. Paul Rhodes, calling it the "best of his career so far."
Meanwhile, Ford is said to be adjusting well to the transition.
"For nearly 50 years, Harrison saw himself as a film star – you didn't see him on TV," a source tols us. "But at his age, he's now left with reprising old roles or acting in comic book movies, which neither he nor audiences seem to care much about.
"In contrast, with TV he's being offered great roles with depth.
"He was getting sick of not being box office gold, and he's actually happier with TV now."
Since the Captain America fiasco – which Ford admitted taking as "an idiot for the money" – the Hollywood veteran has had no movie projects.
Our source added: "Television has become a great landing place for Harrison, and he's grateful.
"He now knows that he doesn't need to put himself out there in big-budget films and risk getting bashed when they bomb. Audiences are eating him up as a TV star."