EXCLUSIVE: REAL Reason Harrison Ford Has Turned to TV Revealed – 'He Was Just Totally Sick of Not Landing Cinema Hits!'

Aging big-screen titan Harrison Ford has seen his box office draw dropping fast – and that's why the Star Wars icon chose to fly high on TV, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 82-year-old actor's latest movie foray in Captain America: Brave New World earned the painful distinction of being the worst-reviewed film in Marvel's history.

And after a big first week, box office receipts dropped 68 percent the following week – with the film is not expected to make back its $425million production and promotion cost.