Donald Trump Brags 'I Got Him First' After Killing Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei in Attack

On Sunday, March 1, ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl claimed Trump told him, "I got him before he got me. They tried twice. Well I got him first," referring to Khamenei, who was reported dead on Saturday, February 28.

Back in November 2024, Farhad Shakeri was taken into custody in connection with an alleged plan to murder the president. Two others, Carlisle Rivera and Jonathon Loadholt, both from New York, were also arrested.

"The Justice Department has charged an asset of the Iranian regime who was tasked by the regime to direct a network of criminal associates to further Iran’s assassination plots against its targets, including President-elect Donald Trump," Merrick Garland, the former U.S. Attorney General, said at the time.

"We have also charged and arrested two individuals who we allege were recruited as part of that network to silence and kill, on U.S. soil, an American journalist who has been a prominent critic of the regime," the statement continued. "We will not stand for the Iranian regime’s attempts to endanger the American people and America’s national security."