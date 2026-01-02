Denise Richards' Ex Aaron Phypers and His Elderly Parents Beg For Money on GoFundMe After Being Evicted from LA Mansion
Jan. 2 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Denise Richards' estranged husband, Aaron Phypers, and his elderly parents could soon find themselves homeless after he allegedly failed to make payments on the massive $3.3million mansion the duo once shared, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The situation has become so dire that Phypers' mom, Patricia Phypers, started a GoFundMe campaign to save them from life on the streets after his eviction order from the Calabasas, California, home.
Landlord's Eviction Request Approved
The former couple's landlord John Karan's eviction request was approved by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge on December 26, 2025.
Karan is also seeking $84,000 in back rent from Aaron, 53, on the 6,985-square-foot six-bedroom, five-bathroom mansion where Aaron has been living since Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Richards, 54, moved the last of her belongings out in September.
Patricia's GoFundMe is titled, "Please Help My Son Aaron — A Grandmother Begging for Justice and for the Little Girl Torn From Our Lives," but has only received a paltry $1,313 across eight donations since it was launched on December 4, 2025. The fundraiser, which has since been removed, had a whopping $110,000 goal.
Pleading for Daughter Eloise
Patricia claimed Aaron "has been destroyed by false allegations, Hollywood power, and a system determined to silence him. But the deepest wound is the loss of his daughter – my granddaughter – Eloise," she wrote, referring to the child Richards adopted as an infant in 2011.
The former Bond girl claimed Aaron was adopting Eloise, 14, in 2019, a year after they wed, but the paperwork was never completed.
"She was our light. She adored her daddy. And overnight, she was taken from him… and from us… without truth, without justice, without mercy," Patricia said about Eloise, who has lived with Richards since she split from the former actor in July, followed by her abuse allegations against Aaron.
Fundraiser Falling Seriously Short
Patricia claimed the eviction would displace her and other members of her family who stepped in to help Richards around the house during her marriage to Aaron.
"When my daughter-in-law needed help, I was brought in to hold a collapsing home together – 36 dogs, five cats, endless responsibilities, all hidden from the landlord," she wrote.
"I spent my small pension on vet bills, food, and care because no one else would. My son Brett and I were put in impossible, unlawful situations to cover for fraud we never created."
"Now my son – the man who carried this entire household – has been cut off, slandered, starved, wrongfully arrested, and left with nothing," the devastated mother alleged.
"No income. No home. No ability to fight back. And no access to the daughter who needs him. We are facing eviction. Our utilities are being shut off. My pension is gone. We are out of options," Patricia pleaded, telling readers, "Help my son fight for the truth and for Eloise. Your support may be the only thing that saves him."
'He Has No Money'
Friends fear Aaron and his family will literally be homeless soon if he isn't able to find a way to make money.
He hasn't worked since closing down his holistic wellness company, Quantum 360 Club, in 2024.
"Aaron Phypers' 83-year-old parents will be put on the streets. [Aaron] is broke. He has no money. He hasn't had a dime," an insider said about the former reality star.
Since Aaron's parents are Canadian, they don't qualify for benefits in the U.S.
"The motorcycle that he has, he can't even sell it because [Richards] has the title on it," the source continued. "He has no transportation. The truck, they're trying to repossess it. He has nothing left, he has nothing!"