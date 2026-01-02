Denise Richards' Ex Aaron Phypers and His Elderly Parents Beg For Money on GoFundMe After Being Evicted from LA Mansion

Patricia claimed the eviction would displace her and other members of her family who stepped in to help Richards around the house during her marriage to Aaron.

"When my daughter-in-law needed help, I was brought in to hold a collapsing home together – 36 dogs, five cats, endless responsibilities, all hidden from the landlord," she wrote.

"I spent my small pension on vet bills, food, and care because no one else would. My son Brett and I were put in impossible, unlawful situations to cover for fraud we never created."

"Now my son – the man who carried this entire household – has been cut off, slandered, starved, wrongfully arrested, and left with nothing," the devastated mother alleged.

"No income. No home. No ability to fight back. And no access to the daughter who needs him. We are facing eviction. Our utilities are being shut off. My pension is gone. We are out of options," Patricia pleaded, telling readers, "Help my son fight for the truth and for Eloise. Your support may be the only thing that saves him."