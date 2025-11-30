EXCLUSIVE: Denise Richards Accused of Using 'Star Power' to Get Estranged Husband Aaron Phypers Arrested as Divorce Battle Rages On
Nov. 30 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Denise Richards is being accused of exploiting her "star power" to have estranged hubby Aaron Phypers busted for domestic violence – nearly four years after the alleged crime took place, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In an ugly escalation of the former couple's bare-knuckle divorce case, Phypers was handcuffed and hit with two felony counts shortly after a contentious Oct. 17 divorce hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court.
Legal experts call the bust on criminal charges an unprecedented move that could severely taint the civil divorce proceeding.
Denise Using Her 'Star Power'
Famed divorce attorney Raoul Felder said: "You've got to be kidding me.
"He was arrested for an allegation from 2022 in the middle of the divorce case. In all my 66 years of practicing law, I've never heard of anything like this happening.
"It's double jeopardy because in the civil divorce case, the judge theoretically has power over the criminal act alleged in court. If it's bad enough, he can put the person in jail.
"This must be an example of star power."
The Shocking Arrest
The head-scratching arrest comes after Phypers, 53, pulled the plug on their nearly seven-year marriage in July and filed court papers demanding Richards fork over a whopping $150,000 in monthly spousal support – plus $10,000 in legal fees.
The former Mrs. Charlie Sheen, 54, responded by securing a temporary restraining order, claiming Phypers brutally battered her on multiple occasions.
It's not known when Richards filed the police report, but the complaint states she was attacked "on or about" Jan. 17, 2022, and again on May 3, 2022. Aaron was charged with injuring his wife and threatening a witness by force or threat.
Family Members Speaking Out
His cousin Kathleen McAllister testified against him and support Richards' claims in an October 6 hearing, leading to his October 17 arrest just outside a courtroom. His arraignment is set for December 19.
Defense attorney Peter Gleason told RadarOnline.com he's never seen criminal charges filed mid-trial unless the physical abuse occurred during the proceedings.
"It seems like these criminal allegations are designed as leverage to benefit in the divorce proceeding," he explained.
"L.A. law enforcement is there to protect the [Hollywood] industry first and Denise just happens to be a bigger star than Aaron."
Blasting Denise's Claims
In a written statement, Phypers' lawyer, Michael D. Finley, blasted Richards' claims as the "same false accusations" presented in the divorce case.
"We expect the evidence will demonstrate Mr. Phypers' innocence and that he will be acquitted," he added.