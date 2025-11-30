EXCLUSIVE: Denise Richards Accused of Using 'Star Power' to Get Estranged Husband Aaron Phypers Arrested as Divorce Battle Rages On

Denise Richards is being accused of exploiting her "star power" to have estranged hubby Aaron Phypers busted for domestic violence – nearly four years after the alleged crime took place, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In an ugly escalation of the former couple's bare-knuckle divorce case, Phypers was handcuffed and hit with two felony counts shortly after a contentious Oct. 17 divorce hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Legal experts call the bust on criminal charges an unprecedented move that could severely taint the civil divorce proceeding.