'RHOBH' Alum Denise Richards Ordered to Pay Ex Aaron Phypers Eye-Popping Monthly Spousal Support Amid Bitter Divorce Battle

Richard had an additional surgical procedure she had to recover from, and the insider detailed she planned to leave Phypers after she was back on her feet so she didn't further stress herself out.

"The weekend of the 4th of July, he was acting manic all weekend, and both he and his dad threatened to put pictures of Denise on the Internet," the insider detailed. "At this point, she'd truly had enough and texted his mom saying it’s probably for the best they get a divorce and that if he didn’t stay away from her, she was going to file a restraining order."

"Aaron thought he was going to have the upper hand and pulled the trigger by filing for divorce first. His family likely was convincing him to do this as they figured he’d probably qualify for spousal support."

While they noted Phypers ended up "begging for her back, having realized the grave mistake he had made in filing for divorce," Richards was "relieved the marriage was over."

To date, the two remain locked in their divorce battle with no clear end in sight.