Gavin Newsom Issues Warning About 'Dangerous' JD Vance — And Claims He's 'Almost More' Terrified of the Veep Than Trump

Prior to his stint as veep, Vance had a lot to say about Trump – and very little of it was good. He didn't shy away from slamming the now 79-year-old, calling him an "idiot" and comparing him to "America's Hitler."

In a deleted 2016 social media, he declared: "Mr. Trump is unfit for our nation's highest office."

That same year, he said he couldn't "stomach Trump," insisting he was "noxious and is leading the white working class to a very dark place" in an interview with NPR.

Vance even went so far as to brand himself a "never Trump guy."

"I think there’s a chance, if I feel like Trump has a really good chance of winning, that I might have to hold my nose and vote for Hillary Clinton," he said, per Politico.