'A National Disgrace': JD Vance Blasted for Mocking Disabled Veteran With 'Forrest Gump' Comparison
Jan. 29 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
JD Vance is facing backlash after he compared disabled veteran Senator Tammy Duckworth to Tom Hanks' mentally challenged movie character of Forrest Gump, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While the vice president attempted to paint Duckworth as slow-witted when challenging Secretary of State Marco Rubio over U.S. foreign policy toward Venezuela, the Gump comparison led to Vance being labeled a "national disgrace."
Forrest Gump Comparison
Illinois Democrat Duckworth, 57, who lost both legs in a 2004 helicopter crash when serving with U.S. forces in Baghdad, kept interrupting Rubio, 54, and not letting him finish his answers in a heated debate when he appeared before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday, January 28.
Rubio's knowledge of the situation with Venezuela tripped up Duckworth several times, and her pushback of America's top diplomat drew a harsh response from Vance.
"Watching Tammy Duckworth obsessively interrupt Marco Rubio during this hearing is like watching Forrest Gump argue with Isaac Newton," he quipped on X, comparing the intellectually disabled movie character to the English physicist who discovered the laws of gravity and motion.
The veep added, "Thank God we have a Secretary of State who knows his facts AND has the patience of Job. Great job, @SecRubio."
'A National Disgrace'
Several users on X called Duckworth "dumb" for confusing the Alien Enemies Act with a war declaration against Venezuela, with some pointing out "Gump was far smarter." But others were upset with Vance.
"JD Vance sneering about interruptions would be funny if it weren't so shameless. This is the same guy who talked over Zelensky like an attention-starved talk-show guest," one person sneered.
"You shouldn't be insulting anyone's intelligence," a second user snapped.
"JD Vance calling Tammy Duckworth 'Forest Gump' because she demanded answers from Rubio is disgraceful. She lost her legs serving this country," a third person complained while a fourth called Vance, "A national disgrace."
'Your Boss Ran to His Podiatrist'
Duckworth responded to Vance by telling him, "Forrest Gump ran toward danger in Vietnam. Your boss ran to his podiatrist, crying bone spurs," citing President Donald Trump's medical exemption from fighting in the war in 1968. She continued, "Petty insults at the expense of people with disabilities won't change the fact that you're risking troops' lives to boost Chevron's stock price. It's my job to hold you accountable."
One detractor told Duckworth, "He said NOTHING about your disability. I think it's laughable that you always lead with that."
Illinois' Democrat Governor came to his senator's defense, writing on X, "That’s a U.S. Senator doing her job. This is a random troll tweeting at her," and reposting Vance's comment.
Heated Exchange
Duckworth yelled at Rubio during her questioning, "The president already said that he was ready to put American troops in Venezuela again. So we're at war right now."
Rubio fired back, asking, "I don't recall the president saying he's going to put troops in Venezuela. Where did he say that?"
She continued, "The president has already said that he was ready to put American troops in Venezuela."
Rubio stressed, "No, I think the president has said that he retains the right as Commander-in-Chief to protect the United States against any imminent threats. Maybe that involves troops, maybe that involves air power. We hope, but we don't anticipate that being the case in Venezuela."