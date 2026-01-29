'A National Disgrace': JD Vance Blasted for Mocking Disabled Veteran With 'Forrest Gump' Comparison

Illinois Democrat Duckworth, 57, who lost both legs in a 2004 helicopter crash when serving with U.S. forces in Baghdad, kept interrupting Rubio, 54, and not letting him finish his answers in a heated debate when he appeared before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday, January 28.

Rubio's knowledge of the situation with Venezuela tripped up Duckworth several times, and her pushback of America's top diplomat drew a harsh response from Vance.

"Watching Tammy Duckworth obsessively interrupt Marco Rubio during this hearing is like watching Forrest Gump argue with Isaac Newton," he quipped on X, comparing the intellectually disabled movie character to the English physicist who discovered the laws of gravity and motion.

The veep added, "Thank God we have a Secretary of State who knows his facts AND has the patience of Job. Great job, @SecRubio."