JD Vance Fiercely Clarifies He's Not Trump's 'Fat' Friend Using Weight-Loss Drugs To Shed The Pounds

While the identity of Trump's overweight friend remains a mystery, people on the internet have speculated who it may be. Some people have guessed it is Elon Musk, who once shared he had used Wegovy, a drug similar to Ozempic.

Others have thought it could be Steven Cheung, the White House Communications Director, whom Trump had previously claimed was on a weight-loss drug.

Still, others thought he may be referring to himself, as he had told the press earlier this month he "probably" should be taking Ozempic but wasn't.

Even though Vance butt into the conversation, he's never been someone who has been rumored to be Trump's "fat" friend. Vance clearly prioritized his health starting in 2022, as he was 30 pounds thinner by 2024.