JD Vance Fiercely Clarifies He's Not Trump's 'Fat' Friend Using Weight-Loss Drugs To Shed The Pounds
Jan. 30 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
JD Vance has clarified he is not Donald Trump's "fat" friend using weight-loss drugs to shed the pounds, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During a cabinet meeting, Vance made sure to interject and explain he was not the president's overweight pal whom he was speaking about.
'He's Not Talking About Me'
During the meeting, which took place on Thursday, January 29, Trump was telling a story about one of his friends who is trying to lose weight using a GLP-1 drug like Ozempic.
"I told him it wasn’t working. For him, it didn’t work," Trump stated. "He knows I'm talkin' about him. It drives him crazy. He begs me not to mention it."
This caused Vance to interrupt the conversation, insisting, "He's not talking about me." This moment caused chuckles throughout the room.
Trump also shared details about the cost of the weight loss shot and his friend's complaint about it.
Specifically, the president noted his friend was in London, where the medicine cost $87, but stated it was $1300 in New York.
He alleged it's not working, though, saying his pal is "fatter than ever."
This isn't the first time Trump has shared this tale, as he told it to Sean Hannity in May 2025 and said it again two weeks ago.
Who Is Trump's 'Fat' Friend?
While the identity of Trump's overweight friend remains a mystery, people on the internet have speculated who it may be. Some people have guessed it is Elon Musk, who once shared he had used Wegovy, a drug similar to Ozempic.
Others have thought it could be Steven Cheung, the White House Communications Director, whom Trump had previously claimed was on a weight-loss drug.
Still, others thought he may be referring to himself, as he had told the press earlier this month he "probably" should be taking Ozempic but wasn't.
Even though Vance butt into the conversation, he's never been someone who has been rumored to be Trump's "fat" friend. Vance clearly prioritized his health starting in 2022, as he was 30 pounds thinner by 2024.
Trump 'Caught Off Guard' After Reporter Asked 'VERY Dangerous Question' About Wife Melania at Movie Premiere — Amid Claims Their Union Is 'Purely Transactional'
What Else Did Trump Say at the Cabinet Meeting?
During the meeting, cabinet members threw a lot of praise in the direction of Trump. While he offered Vance the chance to speak, he joked he was just there "for the free coffee."
Aside from talking about weight loss drugs, Trump also griped about the media making a big deal about his appearing to sleep during the December cabinet meeting.
"The last time we had a press conference, it lasted for three hours, and some people said 'he closed his eyes,'" Trump stated.
He defended his position, noting the last meeting "got pretty boring."
While the meeting was shorter than the last one, cabinet members were still allotted time to speak.
One person not given the chance to speak, though, was Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who has been under intense scrutiny after two people were killed in Minneapolis by ICE agents.