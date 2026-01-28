Your tip
Trump V J.D. Vance? White House Shuts Down Rumors Prez and Veep Are Locked in Nasty Feud as the Don's Administration Crumbles

An insider alleged J.D. Vance had 'turned' on Donald Trump.

Jan. 28 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

The White House exclusively spoke with RadarOnline.com regarding rumors Donald Trump and J.D. Vance are locked in a feud.

According to an insider who spoke to Radar, the President and Vice President are having some tensions brewing behind the scenes.

Donald Trump and J.D. Vance Are Feuding?

A source alleged the 'entire cabinet' was in an 'uproar' after Vance flipped on Trump.

According to the source, there have been "disagreements" between Trump and Vance. They went on to allege the VP had "turned" on Trump "behind the scenes," much like his former vice president, Mike Pence, did.

"There's also rumblings the cabinet wants J.D. to take over and move Trump out," they claimed.

The situation reportedly has been causing chaos, as the insider insisted the "entire cabinet is in an uproar after Vance flipped."

The White House Responds to Rumors

The White House insisted any rumblings of Vance and Trump feuding is 'fake news.'

Radar reached out to the White House for a response to the allegations, and Liz Huston from the Office of the Press Secretary responded.

"This is 100% fake news, and anyone pushing these lies is a moron," she blasted.

"President Trump and Vice President Vance have worked together to lead the most successful first year of any presidential administration in history," Huston added.

Health Concerns About Donald Trump

There have been health concerns over Donald Trump as of late.

As Radar recently reported, there have been mounting concerns about Trump's health, especially when he mixed up Greenland and Iceland during his address at the World Economic Forum.

An insider issued a warning for those putting out rumors about his health, though.

"Whoever is peddling these vicious lies better watch themselves and hope that Trump doesn't figure it out – because there will be one heck of a reckoning when he does," they stated.

The source also noted the backstabbing going on behind the scenes is a "dangerous game."

"The stakes are so high for both Trump and the country, not to mention the rat, whoever they may be," they noted.

J.D. Vance Has 'the Most to Gain'

An insider said it would be 'hard' to imagine Vance and others 'betraying' Donald Trump.

They went on to share Trump has ordered a hunt to try to figure out who the mole ratting on him is.

"It really boils down to the line of succession and who has the most to gain by undermining Donald, especially if Republicans lose Congress in the midterm elections," they elaborated. "If they lose the House, he'll be impeached, repeatedly. All of this begets the question of who runs for the GOP in 2028."

The source alleged Vance has the "most to gain" but said it would be "hard" to imagine him (or others) "betraying Donald."

"But anything is possible," they added.

White House spokesperson Davis Ingle also shot back at any rumblings of a plan to take over Trump's job.

"Under President Trump's historic leadership, the United States of America is the hottest country in the world right now," Ingle stated. "There is no daylight between President Trump and the excellent team of patriots he’s assembled.

"Any bulls--- claims to the contrary made by clueless anonymous sources have no idea what they are talking about and clearly suffer from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome."

