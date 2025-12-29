Saving Team MAGA: Inside JD Vance's Plan to Protect Trump's Rocky Relationship With Elon Musk — as the Veep Quietly Eyes a 2028 Presidential Run

After first flaunting their bromance, Trump and Musk had a very public spat and falling out that began in early June, when the Tesla founder's friend and associate, Jared Isaacman, was not appointed as head of NASA.

At the time, White House aide Sergio Gor exposed Isaacman's previous donations to Democrats, and Trump pulled his nomination.

Three days later, Musk attacked the president’s "One Big Beautiful Bill" online, and later fed into the Trump-Jeffrey Epstein hysteria by revealing the president was in the s-- trafficker's files.

The feud got so personal Musk threatened in July to launch a new political party, which he called the "America Party," mostly to tick off Trump.