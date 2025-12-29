Your tip
Saving Team MAGA: Inside JD Vance's Plan to Protect Trump's Rocky Relationship With Elon Musk — as the Veep Quietly Eyes a 2028 Presidential Run

elon musk, jd vance, donald trump
Source: mega

JD Vance has been forced to play peacemaker between Elon Musk and Donald Trump.

Dec. 29 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

JD Vance has been forced to play peacekeeper between former besties Donald Trump and Elon Musk, RadarOnline.com can report, as he looks to put the pieces in place for his own presidential run in 2028.

The vice president is counting on Musk's support – and his money – to help him capture the White House after Trump's second term is over.

Musk and Trump Had a Falling Out

elon musk and donald trump
Source: mega

Musk and Trump were once besties early in the president's second term.

After first flaunting their bromance, Trump and Musk had a very public spat and falling out that began in early June, when the Tesla founder's friend and associate, Jared Isaacman, was not appointed as head of NASA.

At the time, White House aide Sergio Gor exposed Isaacman's previous donations to Democrats, and Trump pulled his nomination.

Three days later, Musk attacked the president’s "One Big Beautiful Bill" online, and later fed into the Trump-Jeffrey Epstein hysteria by revealing the president was in the s-- trafficker's files.

The feud got so personal Musk threatened in July to launch a new political party, which he called the "America Party," mostly to tick off Trump.

Vance the Peacemaker

elon musk and donald trump
Source: mega

The two had a falling out after some personal conflicts.

As the friendship shattered, Vance secretly stepped in to act as mediator, according to the Washington Post.

Privately, the vice president lobbied administration officials and senators to get Isaacman’s nomination to NASA back on track, and after a nearly year-long saga, he was finally confirmed to the position by the Senate just this month.

Meanwhile, Gor was suddenly named United States ambassador to India, as Trump's special envoy for South and Central Asian affairs, which "made it easier for everyone to go back to liking each other," one source told the paper.

As for Musk's threat to create a new political party, the Post said those plans seem to have fallen through, after those close to the eccentric billionaire warned him it would never work.

Then, after conservative activist Charlie Kirk was assassinated, Musk became motivated in Republican politics once more.

Vance's Employment Status

photo of jd vance
Source: mega

Vance has not officially entered the 2028 presidential race.

The next election may be three years away, but Vance is already dropping not-so-subtle hints about his possible intentions.

Last month, he told Fox News he's going to sit down with Trump, 79, once the 2026 midterm elections are over, to start mapping out their vision of how to continue the MAGA movement after the president's term ends in 2028.

When Sean Hannity asked Vance about his plans for running for president in 2028, the former Ohio senator explained, "I would say that I’ve thought about what that moment might look like after the midterm elections, sure."

"But I also, whenever I think about that, I try to put it out of my head and remind myself the American people elected me to do a job right now, and my job is to do it," referring to his role as veep.

Vance Focusing on the Midterms

photo of jd vance.
Source: Fox News/YouTube

The vice president seems to be laying the groundwork for a presidential run.

Vance stressed that he's focused on getting the Republican party over the finish line in the 2026 midterms to ensure Democrats don't pick up congressional seats and regain control in an effort to undo Trump's agenda.

"I really want us to win the midterms, because if the Democrats get in power, they’re going to try to screw up a lot of the great things the president of the United States has done over the past 10 months,” Vance revealed. "So we're gonna win the midterms, we're gonna do everything we can to win the midterms."

"After that, I’m going to sit down with the president of the United States and talk to him about it," he pledged about Trump. "If we do a good job, the politics will take care of itself. If we do a terrible job, the politics will take care of itself in the other direction, so I'm just going to focus on the job that I have."

