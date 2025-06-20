Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Donald Trump
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein 'Confessed Truth About His Ties to Trump 9 Days Before Mystery-Shrouded Jail Death'

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein's attorney claims he spoke to the late financier about Donald Trump before his mysterious death in 2019.

June 20 2025, Published 7:21 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jeffrey Epstein's lawyer has claimed the pedophile confessed the truth about Donald Trump’s connection with his notorious "dirt files" nine days before his mysterious prison death.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Epstein's sex trafficking attorney David Schoen pressed the financier over whether he has any incriminating information about the president — and the answer was no.

Article continues below advertisement

Musk's Epstein Bomb

donald trump secret epstein elon musk
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk reignited the debate surrounding Trump's links with Epstein courtesy of his explosive X post.

Article continues below advertisement

Schoen’s revelation comes weeks after Trump's former "Buddy-in-Chief" Elon Musk put his relationship with Epstein under fresh scrutiny by writing on X: "Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the reason why they have not been made public."

When asked why Musk, 54, sandbagged Trump, political operative Roger Stone said: "I think it was done in a moment of pique.

"He was angry. He may have been angrier over the fact that his associate Jared Isaacman did not get appointed as head of NASA."

Article continues below advertisement

'Zero' Evidence Against Trump

donald trump maga backers sick using presidency himself family billions
Source: MEGA

Epstein's attorney claims his client said he had no evidence against Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, Schoen is breaking his silence by stating 66-year-old Epstein confessed to him he had zero evidence against the president just nine days before his 2019 death as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges.

Schoen wrote on X: "I can say authoritatively, unequivocally, and definitively that he had no information to hurt President Trump.

"I specifically asked him!"

He continued: "I discussed this subject with Mr. Epstein at the time when it would be in his best possible interests to implicate others, and he made clear that Donald Trump did nothing wrong and that he had no damaging information against him."

Article continues below advertisement

Epstein's Trump Partying

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Epstein rubbed shoulders with Prince Andrew, ex-Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and former U.S. President Bill Clinton.

Article continues below advertisement

Sources have confirmed Schoen's statements are the most definitive revelations concerning Trump’s involvement in the Epstein affair.

The notorious creep's exploitation of female minors and women allegedly went unchecked for years under the protection of influential pals who frolicked with the late financier’s harem of often underage sex slaves.

Epstein rubbed shoulders with Britain's Prince Andrew, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, former U.S. President Bill Clinton and other power brokers — who have all denied any wrongdoing or knowledge of his sleazy activities.

READ MORE ON NEWS
donald trump

Donald Trump Sparks Wild Dementia, Cancer and Syphilis Fears After He's Spotted With Yet Another Mystery Bruise — And 'Secret Catheter' Bulge

Embedded Image

Brad Pitt Gives Massive Public Clue Relationship With Ines de Ramon is 'Showmance': 'He Treats Her Like a Stranger'

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino shockingly bucked Trump's assertion Epstein was likely murdered and vowed to release footage that would demonstrate he died by his own hand.

However, Epstein's attorney calls the official suicide ruling "unlikely" and Dr. Michael Baden, a forensic pathologist hired by Epstein's brother Nark, insists he was murdered.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Trump was former neighbors with Epstein in tony West Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump admitted to partying with Epstein back in the 1980s and '90s as neighbors in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Where Epstein owned a lavish estate near the current commander in chief Mar-a-Lago headquarters.

And Stone said the president cut ties with Epstein well before the pedophile negotiated a deal with the feds in 2008 after pleading guilty to felony prostitution in tern for an 18-month sentence.

Stone said: "Trump banned Epstein from his life and all his properties, including Mar-a-Lago, prior to Epstein being charged with sex crimes in Florida.

"Trump did not engage in inappropriate acts with Epstein."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.