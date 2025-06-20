EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein 'Confessed Truth About His Ties to Trump 9 Days Before Mystery-Shrouded Jail Death'
Jeffrey Epstein's lawyer has claimed the pedophile confessed the truth about Donald Trump’s connection with his notorious "dirt files" nine days before his mysterious prison death.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Epstein's sex trafficking attorney David Schoen pressed the financier over whether he has any incriminating information about the president — and the answer was no.
Musk's Epstein Bomb
Schoen’s revelation comes weeks after Trump's former "Buddy-in-Chief" Elon Musk put his relationship with Epstein under fresh scrutiny by writing on X: "Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the reason why they have not been made public."
When asked why Musk, 54, sandbagged Trump, political operative Roger Stone said: "I think it was done in a moment of pique.
"He was angry. He may have been angrier over the fact that his associate Jared Isaacman did not get appointed as head of NASA."
'Zero' Evidence Against Trump
Now, Schoen is breaking his silence by stating 66-year-old Epstein confessed to him he had zero evidence against the president just nine days before his 2019 death as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges.
Schoen wrote on X: "I can say authoritatively, unequivocally, and definitively that he had no information to hurt President Trump.
"I specifically asked him!"
He continued: "I discussed this subject with Mr. Epstein at the time when it would be in his best possible interests to implicate others, and he made clear that Donald Trump did nothing wrong and that he had no damaging information against him."
Epstein's Trump Partying
Sources have confirmed Schoen's statements are the most definitive revelations concerning Trump’s involvement in the Epstein affair.
The notorious creep's exploitation of female minors and women allegedly went unchecked for years under the protection of influential pals who frolicked with the late financier’s harem of often underage sex slaves.
Epstein rubbed shoulders with Britain's Prince Andrew, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, former U.S. President Bill Clinton and other power brokers — who have all denied any wrongdoing or knowledge of his sleazy activities.
Meanwhile, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino shockingly bucked Trump's assertion Epstein was likely murdered and vowed to release footage that would demonstrate he died by his own hand.
However, Epstein's attorney calls the official suicide ruling "unlikely" and Dr. Michael Baden, a forensic pathologist hired by Epstein's brother Nark, insists he was murdered.
Trump admitted to partying with Epstein back in the 1980s and '90s as neighbors in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Where Epstein owned a lavish estate near the current commander in chief Mar-a-Lago headquarters.
And Stone said the president cut ties with Epstein well before the pedophile negotiated a deal with the feds in 2008 after pleading guilty to felony prostitution in tern for an 18-month sentence.
Stone said: "Trump banned Epstein from his life and all his properties, including Mar-a-Lago, prior to Epstein being charged with sex crimes in Florida.
"Trump did not engage in inappropriate acts with Epstein."