Rats in the White House! Radar Exposes the 'Total Scum' Lying, Leaking and Spying Plot to Sabotage Prez
Jan. 26 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
As the concerns over Donald Trump's mental acuity grow like a tumor, RadarOnline.com has learned some of the president's supposed closest friends and advisers are jostling for his job behind his back.
But insiders say rumors of Trump's demise have been greatly exaggerated – and his turncoats better be watching their own backs.
Trump's Frenemies Playing a 'Dangerous Game'
Just last week, Trump, 79, thawed fresh fears when he repeatedly mistakenly referred to Greenland as "Iceland" during his address at the World Economic Forum.
And despite what they say to the cameras, foreign policy analyst and commentator David Rothkopf recently declared, "The people around him are taking advantage of the mental vacancy between his ears and pushing forward their extreme agendas faster than ever."
But one political insider warns, "Whoever is peddling these vicious lies better watch themselves and hope that Trump doesn't figure it out – because there will be one heck of a reckoning when he does."
The source called the backstage backstabbing a "dangerous game."
"The stakes are so high for both Trump and the country, not to mention the rat, whoever they may be," the insider added.
Concern for Trump's Mental Health Has Peaked
The mean-spirited whisper campaign has picked on the POTUS after his spontaneous remarks about his White House ballroom renovation during a meeting with global oil executives after the capture of Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro.
At the summit, confidants say, Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio reportedly smiled in bemusement as Trump studied the construction through a window.
However, sources say the alleged jockeying for position is nothing more than a "total scum" plot to sabotage Trump, calling the leaks sour grapes from power-hungry wannabes as the confident president has a firm grip on the nation’s reins during his second term.
"Whoever is peddling these vicious lies better watch themselves and hope that Trump doesn’t figure it out, because there will be one heck of a reckoning when he does," one insider confided. "This is a dangerous game being played by whoever is behind these rumors.
"The stakes are so high for both Trump and the country, not to mention the rat, whoever they may be."
Who Stands the Most to Gain?
It may already be too late for the presidential plotters, as Trump has reportedly ordered a mole hunt in the White House. And our insider said the president knows exactly where to look first.
"It really boils down to the line of succession and who has the most to gain by undermining Donald, especially if Republicans lose Congress in the midterm elections," the source confided. "If they lose the House, he'll be impeached, repeatedly. All of this begets the question of who runs for the GOP in 2028."
The insider suggests Vance "has the most to gain," but observes that Rubio, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth are all "full of so much ambition it’s almost laughable."
Even Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has the kind of behind-the-scenes access that could take down her boss.
"It's hard to imagine any of them betraying Donald," the political pundit said. "But anything is possible."
Trump Still Has Some Loyalists
Still, some remain deeply loyal to Trump, including White House spokesman Davis Ingle, who blasted the could-be coup.
"Under President Trump's historic leadership, the United States of America is the hottest country in the world right now," Ingle said. "There is no daylight between President Trump and the excellent team of patriots he’s assembled.
"Any bulls--- claims to the contrary made by clueless anonymous sources have no idea what they are talking about and clearly suffer from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome."