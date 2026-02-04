JD Vance Under Fire for Refusing Apology to Alex Pretti's Family Over ICE 'Assassin' Claim — Veep 'Has A Lot of Anger Issues and It Shows'

The vice president, 45, took heat from some critics after sharing an X post from White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, who called the VA nurse "an assassin who tried to murder federal agents," after he brought a loaded gun with two magazines to confront ICE agents on the job on January 24.

JD Vance said he has no intentions of offering up an apology to the family of Minneapolis ICE shooting victim Alex Pretti until the results of a full investigation determine what happened, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"If something is determined that the guy who shot Alex Pretti did something bad, then a lot of consequences are going to flow from that. We'll let that happen," Vance explained.

While speaking to the Daily Mail , the outlet asked Vance if he wanted to apologize for echoing Miller's statement, to which the veep fired back, "For what?"

Miller noted the White House "provided clear guidance to DHS" that the extra manpower sent in the surge of agents "should be used for conducting fugitive operations to create a physical barrier between the arrest teams and the disruptors."

The political operative explained, "We are evaluating why the CBP team may not have been following that protocol," suggesting that the agents may have been in the wrong, not Pretti.

Miller seemingly walked back his "assassin" claims four days after the incident, after his boss, President Donald Trump , was asked whether he felt the term fit Pretti, and he replied, "no." However, Trump, 79, was critical of the protester bringing a loaded gun to confront officers.

"I'm not going to prejudge these guys. I think that everybody is deserved the presumption of innocence in the American system of justice. That's how it's going to work," Vance said of the two agents involved in Pretti's shooing who were part of Operation Metro Surge.

"If they find out that he violated the law, of course, you should face consequences for violating the law. But I'm not going to engage in conjecture about the different permutations of how this or that officer might have violated the law," the Yale law school graduate noted.

Video later emerged of Pretti, who had been painted as an innocent bystander victim of ICE violence, spitting on officers and violently kicking out the back tail lights of their SUV amid his shouts of curse words, 11 days before the fatal shooting. He also brought his gun.

"Let's do the investigation. Let's figure out, did these officers have a reasonable fear of Alex Pretti, given what happened? Did they engage in lawful conduct or unlawful conduct? Let's let the investigation determine those things," Vance demanded.