EXCLUSIVE: Denise Richards' Estranged Ex Aaron Phypers 'Opening Himself Up to the Possibility of Deportation' as Their Divorce War Turns Nasty, Immigration Attorney Claims
Nov. 27 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Denise Richards' estranged ex Aaron Phypers is "opening himself up to the possibility of deportation," an immigration attorney exclusively shared with RadarOnline.com.
Aaron Phypers Could Face Deportation, Kiki Monique Shared
Talks regarding Phypers potentially getting deported began when Radio Andy host Kiki Monique shared footage after leaving the courtroom.
"Denise Richards won in court today," she captioned the post. "She was seeking to have her temporary restraining order against ex Aaron Phypers made permanent and was granted a five-year restraining order against him. Phypers' attorney raised questions about how this RO could affect his immigration status and spousal support."
Due to the restraining order against him, Monique noted his immigration status is now in jeopardy, and he could face deportation.
Phypers is an immigrant from Canada, having been born and raised in Toronto prior to moving to California to attend the University of Southern California.
Deportation 'Is a Complex Matter,' an Immigration Attorney Shared
Devin M. Connolly, a partner at Reeves Immigration Law Group, exclusively spoke to RadarOnline.com about what could happen to Phypers.
"Whether a person is subject to being deported from the U.S. is often a complex matter," Connolly dished. "This is especially true when a person is potentially being deported because of a criminal conviction, or perhaps the allegation of criminal activity.
"However, a non-United States citizen who violates a protective order is certainly opening themselves up to the possibility of deportation."
Denise Richards' Restraining Order Against Aaron Phypers
The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's courtroom victory against her estranged ex came amid her messy split from him after six years of marriage.
The restraining order indicates Phypers cannot abuse Richards, be in contact with her or disturb the peace. If he does communicate with her, she is allowed to tape those conversations. In addition, he is banned from buying or owning a firearm.
The restraining order also requires Phypers to return Richards' laptop and cellphone, and restricts him from sharing any photos or videos of her or any information about her to the media. He was also required to delete any sensitive content from his iCloud account.
In late July, the Wild Things star accused him of stealing her laptop containing nude photos, and she accused him in court documents of violating a restraining order by "disturbing her peace" when he allegedly sent her personal information from her laptop to the media, which included text messages and photos.
Abuse Allegations Denise Richards Made Against Aaron Phypers
When Richards took the stand last month, she detailed alleged abuse she suffered during their marriage, insisting Phypers had caused her "at least three concussions" and that she feared for her life.
In one incident in January 2022 she said she suffered a black eye and, in another later that year, she said he "slammed me up against the concrete wall and my head hit it."
In a third incident she alleged occurred at a Chicago hotel in April, Richards said he was "squeezing" her head so hard and she "felt like he was crushing my skull."
Richards and Phypers remain in the throes of their divorce.