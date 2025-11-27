EXCLUSIVE: Denise Richards' Estranged Ex Aaron Phypers 'Opening Himself Up to the Possibility of Deportation' as Their Divorce War Turns Nasty, Immigration Attorney Claims

Denise Richards ' estranged ex Aaron Phypers is "opening himself up to the possibility of deportation ," an immigration attorney exclusively shared with RadarOnline.com .

Radio Andy host Kiki Monique was present in the courtroom when the topic of Aaron Phypers getting deported came up.

Talks regarding Phypers potentially getting deported began when Radio Andy host Kiki Monique shared footage after leaving the courtroom.

"Denise Richards won in court today," she captioned the post. "She was seeking to have her temporary restraining order against ex Aaron Phypers made permanent and was granted a five-year restraining order against him. Phypers' attorney raised questions about how this RO could affect his immigration status and spousal support."

Due to the restraining order against him, Monique noted his immigration status is now in jeopardy, and he could face deportation.

Phypers is an immigrant from Canada, having been born and raised in Toronto prior to moving to California to attend the University of Southern California.