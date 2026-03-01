Cher’s Son Elijah Blue Allman Busted on Assault Charges After Alleged School Disturbance
March 1 2026, Updated 11:25 a.m. ET
Cher's son, Elijah Blue Allman, has landed in legal trouble again, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 49-year-old musician was arrested on Friday, February 27, after an alleged incident at a prep school in New Hampshire.
Arrest and Charges
A spokesperson for the Concord Police Department told TMZ the school contacted authorities about an unwanted individual on campus who was allegedly "causing a disturbance and acting belligerently."
Allman — whom Cher shares with the late Gregg Allman — was reportedly booked on two counts of assault as well as charges of criminal trespass, criminal threatening, and disorderly conduct.
TMZ reported he was later released on a personal recognizance bond, meaning he did not have to post bail but must appear in court as required.
Both TMZ and People claimed Allman has no known ties to the school. The investigation remains ongoing.
Cher, 79, has not publicly addressed her son's arrest.
'I Will Always Root for Him'
The arrest comes less than a year after Allman was rushed to a medical facility in California in June 2025. At the time, law enforcement officials alleged he had been behaving erratically.
Despite his latest legal woes, Allman’s estranged wife, Marieangela King Allman, previously spoke out in his defense.
"While it is true that Elijah has faced personal challenges in the past, one constant has been his unwavering commitment to sobriety and his loyalty to those he loves," she told People, according to US Weekly. "Like many, he continues to confront his inner struggles — but it is important to recognize that he does so from a place of strength, not defeat. Despite the assumptions that often color how his journey is portrayed, the reality is that Elijah remains grounded, focused and deeply committed to living with integrity and purpose."
She added, "I want to state, without hesitation, that I will always root for him. My support is steadfast and comes from a place of deep respect for the person he is and the resilience he continues to show."
Estranged Marriage
The pair were married for 11 years before she filed for divorce in April 2025. Allman had previously sought to end their marriage in 2021, but dismissed his petition after the two briefly reconciled.
"Marieangela has always been [Elijah's] rock," her lawyer, Regina Ratner, told US Weekly in January 2024. "[She] has only been a stabilizing force for him. [They are] working on their marriage."
Temporary Conservatorship
Allman's personal struggles have played out publicly in recent years.
In 2023, Cher filed for a temporary conservatorship over her son's estate, alleging in court documents that he was "substantially unable to manage his own financial resources due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues."
She also expressed concern that he could deplete the inheritance he received from his father, who died in 2017, in ways that would put his "life at risk."
A judge ultimately denied the petition in 2024, determining that Allman was capable of handling his finances, "has an apartment," and had "remained drug-free" following multiple drug tests.