Cher’s Son Elijah Blue Allman Busted on Assault Charges After Alleged School Disturbance

A spokesperson for the Concord Police Department told TMZ the school contacted authorities about an unwanted individual on campus who was allegedly "causing a disturbance and acting belligerently."

Allman — whom Cher shares with the late Gregg Allman — was reportedly booked on two counts of assault as well as charges of criminal trespass, criminal threatening, and disorderly conduct.

TMZ reported he was later released on a personal recognizance bond, meaning he did not have to post bail but must appear in court as required.

Both TMZ and People claimed Allman has no known ties to the school. The investigation remains ongoing.

Cher, 79, has not publicly addressed her son's arrest.